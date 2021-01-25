DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR (INRAM) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Jan-2021 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 22/01/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 85.1084 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10112544 CODE: INRAM =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437016543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INRAM Sequence No.: 92138 EQS News ID: 1162808 End of Announcement EQS News Service =-------------------------------------------------------------

