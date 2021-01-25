

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Door County Coffee & Tea Co. has recalled French Vanilla Flavored Cappuccino Single Serve Cups citing the potential to be contaminated with undeclared milk and soy, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The affected product comes in a 5.1 ounce full color cardboard box that contains 10 single serve cups, under the brand name Door County Coffee & Tea.



The product comes with lot code 1C092220-2 that expires 9/22/2022 and 1C120220-A that expires 12/2/2022. They were sold starting October 7, 2020 in grocery and gift stores and through mail orders. The product was distributed in various states including Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Texas, Missouri, Florida and Michigan.



The Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin-based company initiated the recall after it was discovered that the product contains milk and soy was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of these allergens. The problem was caused by a printing omission.



The agency noted that people who have allergies to milk and soy may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.



However, the company has not received reports of any illness related to the recalled products to date.



Consumers who have purchased the recalled product and are allergic to milk and soy are urged to discard the product and contact the company for a refund.



In similar incidents involving undeclared allergens, Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. in early January called back a limited number of cases of Dole Sesame Asian Chopped Salad Kit for undeclared eggs, an allergen.



Lipari Foods, LLC earlier recalled its 9 ounce packages of Backroad Country Spicy Cajun Mix as they contain undeclared milk. Courage Production LLC also called back 1,645 pounds of Ready-To-Eat, fully cooked Polish sausage products due to misbranding and undeclared milk.



