

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's production index rose in November, as industrial production increased, data from Statistics Austria showed on Monday.



The production index increased 0.1 percent year-on-year in November, after remaining unchanged in October.



Industrial production rose 0.7 percent annually in November, while construction output decreased 1.8 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, the production index fell 0.8 percent in November, after a 1.6 percent gain in the prior month.



On a monthly basis, industrial production declined 1.6 percent in November and construction output rose 2.2 percent.



