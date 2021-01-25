

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's industrial production rose more than expected in December, data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.



Industrial production accelerated 11.2 percent annually in December. Economists had expected a 8.7 percent growth.



Production in water supply grew 11.3 percent yearly in December. Prices of manufacturing rose 12.8 percent and those of mining and quarrying gained 9.7 percent.



Meanwhile, production in electricity, gas steam and air conditioning supply declined 2.8 percent.



Among the main industrial groupings, production of durable consumer goods surged 30.2 percent yearly in December and intermediate goods grew 17.3 percent. Production in capital goods and non-durable consumer goods gained by 9.8 percent and 5.0 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, production of energy declined 2.7 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production fell 4.4 percent in December.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production gained 7.1 percent annually in December.



For the January to December period, industrial production fell 1.0 percent compared to previous year.



