Samsung Bioepis Opens the New State-of-the-Art Headquarters to Accommodate Next Stage of Growth and Innovation

Located in Korea's 'Bio Cluster' of Songdo in the Incheon Free Economic Zone (IFEZ)

The 52,000-square-foot campus to become the hub of Samsung Bioepis' drive for accelerated development of next-generation biologic medicines





Includes 'Welfare Center' with cafeteria, in-house fitness center, and a daycare center



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/370961b4-344f-49bf-86e4-e882f7265b1c

INCHEON, Korea, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. today announced the opening of its new headquarters in Korea's 'Bio Cluster' of Songdo, located in the Incheon Free Economic Zone (IFEZ), a specially-designated economic zone in the city of Incheon. The new site is approximately 52,000 square feet, and will be the hub of Samsung Bioepis' drive for development of next-generation biologic medicines. Construction of the new building was completed in December 2020.

"We are very excited to be opening our new headquarters which will serve as the foundation for the company's next stage of growth. Our colleagues who were previously stationed in two campuses in Korea will be working together at the new headquarters to accelerate our passion for health," said Christopher Hansung Ko, President and Chief Executive Officer, Samsung Bioepis. "With the new office equipped with the state-of-the-art laboratories, we look forward to providing our high-quality biologic medicines with more agility and with stringent quality control so that patients around the world can have access to our proven medicines more quickly and more widely available."

The newly established 12-story building will house approximately 1,000 employees, who will be working at the 17,300-square-foot laboratory space and 15,200-square-foot office space. Attached to the main building is a three-story 'Welfare Center' which includes 4,750-square-foot cafeteria, a gymnasium and a fitness center for employees to enjoy. Furthermore, the company has an onsite childcare center to support employees with young children.

Established in 2012, Samsung Bioepis has rapidly grown to have five biologic products in immunology and oncology with more than 215,000 patients treated with the company's immunology products in Europe alone. The company is continuing its work to improve access to medicines through its unique 'process innovation' development platform and currently has five biologic candidates in its pipeline ranging from hematology and ophthalmology.

About Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.

Established in 2012, Samsung Bioepis is a biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing healthcare that is accessible to everyone. Through innovations in product development and a firm commitment to quality, Samsung Bioepis aims to become the world's leading biopharmaceutical company. Samsung Bioepis continues to advance a broad pipeline of biosimilar candidates that cover a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including immunology, oncology, ophthalmology and hematology. Samsung Bioepis is a joint venture between Samsung Biologics and Biogen. For more information, please visit: www.samsungbioepis.comand follow us on social media - Twitter, LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT

Yoon Kim: yoon1.kim@samsung.com