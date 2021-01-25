ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Directorate Update
Ashtead Group plc
25 January 2021
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
Directorate Update
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R, Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") has been informed that Angus Cockburn, the Company's senior independent non-executive director, has been appointed Chairman of James Fisher and Sons plc with effect from 1st May 2021.
