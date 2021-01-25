Ashtead Group plc

25 January 2021

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Directorate Update

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R, Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") has been informed that Angus Cockburn, the Company's senior independent non-executive director, has been appointed Chairman of James Fisher and Sons plc with effect from 1st May 2021.

