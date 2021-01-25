Anzeige
Montag, 25.01.2021
PR Newswire
25.01.2021 | 12:28
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Directorate Update

PR Newswire

London, January 25

Ashtead Group plc

25 January 2021

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R, Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") has been informed that Angus Cockburn, the Company's senior independent non-executive director, has been appointed Chairman of James Fisher and Sons plc with effect from 1st May 2021.

Further enquiries:

Ashtead Group plc
Will Shaw - 0207 726 9700

