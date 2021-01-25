DJ AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD (GLDA) AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Jan-2021 / 12:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD DEALING DATE: 22/01/2021 NAV PER SHARE: GBX: 73.8992 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 46638512 CODE: GLDA =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0013416716 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GLDA Sequence No.: 92188 EQS News ID: 1162941 End of Announcement EQS News Service =-------------------------------------------------------------

