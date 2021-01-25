The share capital of the following share will be reduced on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 27 January 2021 due to the cancellation of treasury shares. ISIN DK0015250344 ------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Alm. Brand ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 157,660,000 shares (DKK 1,576,600,000) ------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 3,546,000 shares (DKK 35,460,000) ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 154,114,000 shares (DKK 1,541,140,000) ------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 10 ------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ALMB ------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3340 ------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=837003