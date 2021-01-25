London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2021) - Awakn Life Sciences Inc., a biotechnology company focused on research, development, and delivery of psychedelic medicines for the treatment of mental health conditions, today announced the appointment of James Collins as Chief Operating Officer, effective January 2021.

Collins joins from Accenture Strategy where he was a Managing Director (London) for several years, responsible for client relationship development, sales, delivery, and European & Global practise management. He is an industry thought leader with several publications on digital innovation and the transformation of industries, including major studies in collaboration with the World Economic Forum.

He will be responsible for executing corporate strategy and refining the operating model of the business. Whilst at Accenture, James was a champion for Inclusion, Diversity & Mental Health driving awareness and structural change to address inequality in the workplace. James holds a BSc and MPhil in Psychology from University College London (UCL).

"This is the perfect time to join Awakn as it begins to realise its potential to reshape the landscape in addiction and mental health treatment," said Collins.

"The application of psychedelic medicine in the treatment of addictions and other mental health issues has the potential to transform the lives of millions of people struggling with mental health disorders, and addictions."

Anthony Tennyson, Awakn CEO, said, "We are delighted to welcome James to Awakn. He is passionate about changing the paradigm of how addiction and mental health conditions are treated in the UK, EU, and US. This passion in addition to his experience and expertise will help us as we build and scale our business."

About Awakn Life Sciences

Awakn Life Sciences is a biotechnology company focused on the research, development, and delivery of psychedelic medicines for the treatment of mental health conditions. Awakn is creating a paradigm shift in psychiatry by integrating psychedelic medicine into mainstream mental healthcare with a strategic focus on the treatment of Addiction, Anxiety, Depression and PTSD across three business lines of Research, Clinics, and Platforms.

