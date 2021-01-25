The Internet Society Foundation has awarded over $1 million through its Research grant programme to seven projects that examine the future and sustainability of the Internet. In its pilot year, this programme seeks to support a diverse group of researchers who are generating solutions today to meet the Internet challenges of tomorrow.

The selected projects explore important issues around the Internet's relationship to society, such as: the economic cost of the digital gender gap, the impact of digital labour platforms on worker's rights, what climate solutions might help decarbonize the subsea cable network, and more.

Environmental Law Institute USA- $200,000

Theme: Greening the Internet

Project Title: Creating a Research Strategy to Green the Internet

Research Question: How can we identify high-value, high-impact research on the energy and environmental impacts of the digital economy?

The Centre for Internet and Society India $200,000

Theme: The Internet Economy

Project Title: Labour futures: Intersectional policy making for the platform economy

Research Question: How are digital platforms broadly, and digital labour platforms specifically, occupying and performing their roles as intermediaries and infrastructure in the global south?

Chomora Mikeka (Independent Researcher) Malawi $57,017

Theme: Greening the Internet

Project Title: Greening Internet of Things (IoT) for Smart Cities

Research Question: Can IoT Sensors used for Smart Garbage Collection in Smart Cities be Green Powered?

World Data Lab Austria $193,660

Theme: The Internet Economy

Project Title: International Internet Inequality Index

Research Question: Which economic and demographic factors contribute to global Internet access in the future?

World Wide Web Foundation USA $199,974

Theme: The Internet Economy

Project Title: The Cost of Excluding Women: The Digital Gender Gap Economic Prospects

Research Question: What is the economic impact of not having women participate in digital economies due to the digital gender gap?

Digital Rights Watch Australia $187,299 18 months

Theme: The Internet Economy

Project Title: An International Internet for Local Needs

Research Question: How can we rebalance bargaining power between local actors and international Internet players?

SubOptic Foundation USA $200,000 24 months

Theme: Greening the Internet

Project Title: Decarbonizing the Subsea Cable Network

Research Question: What is the average carbon footprint of a cable station, and what climate solutions might help to mitigate this footprint?

"The Internet has reshaped almost every sector of our society," stated Sarah Armstrong, Executive Director of the Internet Society Foundation. "We established this grant programme to enable new and valuable research on the future of the Internet, research that will influence policy and industry decisions and ultimately help shape a more equitable and sustainable future for the Internet."

Selected by an Independent Programme Review Committee, the awardees are from Australia, Austria, India, Malawi, and the U.S. The grants are intended for applied research that will be published and made available to the scientific community at no cost. The Research programme is currently accepting statements of interest, to be reviewed on a rolling basis.

About the Internet Society Foundation:

The Internet Society Foundation was established in 2019 to support the positive difference the Internet can make to people everywhere. Guided by our vision of an Internet for Everyone, the Foundation champions ideas and enables communities to unlock the Internet's potential to tackle the world's evolving challenges. Focusing in five programme areas, the Foundation awards grants to Internet Society Chapters as well as non-profit organizations and individuals dedicated to providing meaningful access to an open, globally-connected, secure and trustworthy Internet for everyone.

