Building Automation and Controls Market to Reach $215.59 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 11.10% CAGR: Says AMR

Surge in demand for convenient user experience, rise in deployment of building automation systems, and growth in need for advanced energy-efficient interventions drive the growth of the global building automation and controls market

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Building Automation and Controls Market By Product Type (HVAC Control, Lighting Control, and Security & Access Control), Offering (Integration and Services), and Industry Vertical (Residential, Enterprise, Industrial, Hospitality, Retail, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" According to the report published, the global building automation and controls industry was estimated at $101.91 billion in 2019 and is expected to hit $215.59 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.10% from 2020 to 2027.

Prime determinants of the market

Surge in demand for convenient user experience, rise in deployment of building automation systems, and growth in need for advanced energy-efficient interventions drive the growth of the global building automation and controls market. On the other hand, lack of interoperability hampers the growth to certain extent. However, development of smart cities in emerging economies and government initiatives are anticipated to present numerous opportunities for the market players in the approaching time.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/956

Covid-19 scenario-

The coivd-19 outbreak disrupted supply chain and manufacturing processes during the initial phase. In addition, the market has witnessed a decline in demand for residential, enterprise, & industrial use of building automation system.

Nevertheless, the government in various regions have relieved the regulations. Thereby, assisting the manufacturing & supply of building automation and controls system to return to normal levels.

The HVAC control segment to lead the trail throughout the forecast period

Based on product type, the HVAC control segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the global building automation and controls market share in 2019, and is likely to maintain its dominance by 2020. The advancement in the HVAC system and penetration of artificial intelligence and IoT technology drive the growth of the segment. However, the lighting control segment is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 12.40% throughout the forecast period. This is owing to increase in demand for intelligent street lighting systems, rise in need for energy-efficient lighting systems, and high penetration of LED bulbs and lightings.

Enquire More: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/956

The integration segment to dominate throughout the forecast period

Based on offerings, the integration segment accounted for more than three-fifths of the global building automation and controls market share in 2019, and is anticipated to retain its dominance till 2027. The growth in infrastructural development, increase in demand for energy efficient control system as well as security & access control drive the growth of the segment. Simultaneously, the services segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 12.10% during the forecast period. The fact that rising number of residential buildings are being equipped with specialized security systems that have controlling capabilities for the electronic components proliferate the growth of the segment.

Europe, followed by North America, to rule the roost throughout the forecast period-

Based on region, Europe, followed by North America, held the major share in 2019, generating more than one-third of the global building automation and controls market. Increase in penetration of digital electronic devices and high adoption of advanced technologies have driven the growth of the market in this region. On the other hand, market across Asia-Paific is expected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 13.20% from 2020 to 2027. High economic expansion of leading Asia-Pacific countries and the subsequent construction industry growth forecast fuels the market growth in this region.

Customized Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/956

Key market players-

Schneider Electric

General Electric

Legrand

Lutron Electronics Co.

Control4 Corporation

Honeywell International

Beijer Electronics

ABB

Siemens AG

Johnson Controls

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports:

Nordic Building Automation and Control Market by Product Type (HVAC Control, Lighting Control, and Security & Access Control), Offering (Integration & Services), and Industry Vertical (Residential, Enterprise, Industrial, Hospitality, Retail, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Factory Automation Market by Control and Safety System (Distributed Control System (DCS), Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System (SCADA), Manufacturing Execution System (MES), Safety Instrumented System (SIS), Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC), and Human Machine Interface (HMI)), Component (Sensor, Controllers, Switches & Relays, Industrial Robots, Drives, and Others), and Industry Vertical (Automotive Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas Processing, Mining, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2025

Mining Automation Market by Technique (Underground Mining Automation and Surface Mining Automation) and Type (Equipment, Software, and Communication System) - Global Opportunities Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

Home Automation and Control Market By Type (Home Automation System, Mainstream Home Automation System, Managed Home Automation System, Home Automation and Control Market), By Technology (Wired Home Automation Systems, Wireless Home Automation Systems, Power-line Home Automation Systems, Computing Network Home Automation Systems) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020 - 2027

Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:

Substation Automation Market by Component (Reclose Controller, Programmable Logical Controller, Capacitor Bank Controller, Digital Transducer/Smart Meter, Load Tap Controller, and Communication Channel), Module (SCADA, IED, and Communication Network Technology), and Communication Channel (Ethernet, Power Line Communication, Copper Wire Communication, and Optical Fiber Communication) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Paint Process Automation Market by Application (OEM, Tier 1, Large Object, General Industry, and Others), Purpose (Interior And Exterior), Verticals (Automotive, Aerospace, Construction, and Others), and Type (Floor-Mounted Painting Robot, Wall-Mounted Painting Robot, Rail-Mounted Painting Robot, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Programmable Automation Controllers Market by Product type (Hardware and Software), Type (Integrated Type, Distributed Type, and I/O Type), and Application (Oil & Gas, Machine Manufacturing, Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Chemical, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, and Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn and Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg