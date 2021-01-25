Lucintel: Opportunities for the Connector Market to Reach $77.5 billion by 2025

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2021 / The future of the connector market looks promising with opportunities in the transportation, telecom/datacom, computer and peripheral, industrial, and consumer electronics industries. The connector market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $77.5 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 3% to 5% from 2019 to 2025. The major growth drivers for this market are growth in communication and consumer electronics industries, miniaturization of electronic devices, and increasing electronic content in vehicles.

In this market, different types of connectors, such as PCB (Printed circuit board) connector, fiber optic connector, rectangular I/O, RF (Radio Frequency) coax, application specific connector, circular connector, and IC (Integrated circuit) sockets are used in wide range of industries. Lucintel forecasts that PCB connector will remain the largest product type due to growth in computer, consumer electronics, and communication industries. The fiber optic connector segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate due to its easy installation, fast connection, low signal loss, and high performance, which are highly required in optical communications.

Within the connector market, transportation will remain the largest end use industry and witness highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing electronic content in vehicles, increasing need for safety systems, and growing demand for hybrid and electric vehicles.

APAC will remain the largest region, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the over the forecast period due to growth in automotive production, industrial automation, increasing demand for smartphones, and growth in consumer electronics.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the connector industry, includes increasing demand for high speed connectors, shift towards compact and thinner connectors, development of high power connectors. TE Connectivity Ltd., Amphenol Corporation, Molex Incorporated, Hon Hai Precision, and Delphi Connection are among the major connector manufacturers.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the connector market by product type, end use industry, and region and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled "Growth Opportunities in the Connector Market 2020-2025: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis." The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the connector market by product type, end use industry, and region as follows:

By Product Type [$M and Million Unit shipment analysis for 2014 - 2025]:

PCB (Printed circuit board) Connector

Rectangular I/O

Application Specific Connector

Fiber Optic Connector

RF (Radio Frequency) Coax

Circular Connector

IC (Integrated circuit) Sockets

Others

By End Use Industry $M and Million Unit shipment analysis for 2014 - 2025]:

Automotive and Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Computer and Peripherals

Industrial

Telecom/Datacom

Others

By Region [$M and Million Unit shipment analysis for 2014 - 2025]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

The Rest of the World

