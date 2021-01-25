Point Roberts, Washington and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2021) - Investorideas.com, a global news source and leading retail investor and trader resource issues a new CEO interview for the Podcast Corner. In today's special edition, Investor Ideas talks to Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC Pink: SIGY) Chairman and CEO, Jim Joyce.

Previously, Mr. Joyce was the founder and former Chairman and CEO of Aethlon Medical, Inc.

Listen to today's Podcast:

https://www.investorideas.com/Audio/Podcasts/2021/012021SIGY-CEO-Interview.mp3.

Mr. Joyce discusses Sigyn Therapeutics vision for addressing life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by Cytokine Storm Syndrome stating, "Cytokine Storm Syndrome is a dis-regulated immune response that results in the overproduction of inflammatory cytokines that can induce organ failure and cause death. It can be triggered by a wide range of infectious conditions and is a leading cause of death related to severe COVID-19 infections. It also underlies sepsis, which is the number one cause of in-hospital deaths worldwide and an annual market opportunity that exceeds $20 billion." Mr Joyce added that: "Cytokine Storm Syndrome can also be triggered by non-infectious disease conditions such as an adverse response to drug therapies including emerging cancer immunotherapies."

Mr. Joyce further discussed how the limitations of single-target drugs have created an increased interest in extracorporeal blood purification technologies that can address a broad-spectrum of inflammatory targets, whereas anti-Cytokine drug agents are limited to a single Cytokine target.

Continued: "We really see two pioneering devices and they happen to be associated with public companies. One is the CytoSorb device from CytoSorbents Corporation which has a market value of approximately $400 million. This device is designed to reduce the presence of a broad-spectrum of inflammatory cytokines from circulation."

Continued: "The other device is the Toraymyxin Device which is a product of Toray Industries, Inc. based in Japan. This is one of about several products from Toray that drives a market value of about $10 billion. The Toraymyxin product eliminates circulating endotoxins, which is a potent activator of the cytokine storm."

Continued: "However, it does not address inflammatory Cytokines. Inversely, CytoSorb addresses inflammatory Cytokines but doesn't address endotoxin. So that's something we took into great consideration when we designed Sigyn Therapy to simultaneously address inflammatory Cytokines, endotoxin and much larger CytoVesicles that transport inflammatory Cytokine cargos throughout the circulatory system (OTC Pink: SIGY).

Sigyn Therapeutics is a development-stage therapeutic technology company headquartered in San Diego, California, USA. Their focus is directed toward a significant unmet need in global health; the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by Cytokine Storm Syndrome. Their mission is to save lives.

Sigyn Therapy is a novel blood purification technology designed to mitigate cytokine storm syndrome through the broad-spectrum depletion of inflammatory targets from the bloodstream. Cytokine storm syndrome is the hallmark of sepsis, which is the most common cause of in-hospital deaths and claims more lives each year than all forms of cancer combined. Virus induced cytokine storm (VICS) is associated with high mortality and is a leading cause of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) deaths. Other therapeutic opportunities include, but are not limited to bacteria induced cytokine storm (BICS), acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and acute forms of liver failure, such as hepatic encephalopathy.

Joyce also discusses his previous leadership role at Aethlon Medical, Inc. where he oversaw the development of the Hemopurifier to treat life-threatening viral infections and address tumor-derived exosomes in cancer patients as a great experience prior to founding Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc.

To learn more, visit www.SigynTherapeutics.com or www.SigynTherapy.com.

