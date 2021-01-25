Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2021) - International Zeolite Corp. (TSXV: IZ) (OTC Pink: IZCFF) (FSE: ZEON) (the "Company") an international marketer and supplier of natural zeolite and zeolite products, is pleased to announce landmark negotiations were held in Havana, Cuba between the University of Havana Foundation (UH), GEOMINERA S.A.(GMSA) and International Zeolite Corp (IZC). Mark Pearlman, in his capacity as Director represented IZC. This negotiation was the culmination of months of planning. The purpose of the meetings was to conclude on three major agreements, formalize working teams and to garner a better understanding of the NEREA® products that Cuba has developed over the last 20 years.

The parties held conversations focused on developing joint projects aimed at creating an International Economic Association, for production, technology transfer, marketing and distribution of NEREA® products in the Canadian market, subject to the rules that regulate foreign investments of the Republic of Cuba. Carlos Luis Jorge Mendez, the Director General for Foreign Investment in Cuba reiterated that IZC will have our full support and is very hopeful about the project.

NEREA® zeoponic technology has proven to produce higher yields of crops by 20-30%, a higher quality of product, uses less water by 30% and has lower plant infection by fungus, viruses and microorganisms. NEREA® substrates are environmentally friendly and do not produce wastes that damage the environment.

Mr. Pearlman commented, "One of the highlights of the Cuba trip was to the NEREA® experimental farm. To date, I have reviewed several documents and studies showing the benefits of NEREA®, however as the cliché goes, 'seeing is believing'."

UH and Geominera have assigned senior leaders to form a team to conduct work associated with the contracts and agreements. IZC is currently assembling a high-level team to move the project forward. The IZC team and timelines will be announced over the coming weeks.

On Behalf of the Board

"Ray Paquette"

President & CEO

604.684.3301

For further information, please visit www.internationalzeolite.com

For Investor Inquiries info@internationalzeolite.com

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future expenditures. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, among others, the ability to complete contemplated work programs and the timing and amount of expenditures. International Zeolite does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/72700