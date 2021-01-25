Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2021) - Universal PropTech Inc. (TSXV: UPI) ("UPI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a distribution agreement ("Agreement") with Jupiter, Florida-based Triatomic Environmental Inc. d/b/a Fresh-Aire UV ("Fresh-Aire UV") to carry its air purification systems. Fresh-Aire UV is an innovation leader in the field of indoor air quality. Fresh-Aire UV's light and carbon products fight mold, bacteria, viruses, and odors in commercial and residential HVACR systems.

Chris Hazelton, President and CEO of UPI commented: "Our clients expect us to have the right Covid-19-fighting solutions that meet the needs of their uniquely designed facilities." Mr. Hazelton continued: "Fresh-Aire UV solutions allow us to deliver a highly integrated HVAC package to fit those schools, colleges, universities, government facilities and seniors' homes, immediately, and enable us to remain our customer's trusted advisor in healthy buildings."

"Fresh-Aire UV is proud to partner with Universal PropTech, an industry leader in providing solutions for healthier indoor environments. We see a tremendous opportunity to make a real difference addressing many air quality issues UPI customers are facing," said Aaron Engel, Vice President for Fresh-Aire UV.

Fresh-Aire UV's innovative products will complement UPI's existing healthy building solutions such as Delta-X to reduce transmission of pathogens in commercial, industrial, and multi-residential buildings. Furthermore, it will strengthen UPI's position as a leading PropTech company providing healthy building solutions. UPI uses its strong foothold in Canada to validate such new technologies by testing using its current customers and hence, launch at scale.

Fresh-Aire UV's solutions suite includes the following products, which are installed directly into the central air system:

ADS (Air Disinfection System) - Mounted parallel to airflow, the ADS system is designed to maximize UV exposure with the moving airstream, delivering up to 99.999% viral and bacterial inactivation on a single pass.

APCO Line - AHR Innovation Award winning 100% ozone-free whole- home and building air treatment and coil disinfection system. Proprietary ceramic carbon and disinfecting UV-C light to remove odors, VOCs, and treat biological contaminants.

TRS - Advanced UVC disinfecting systems designed for air handler and airstream disinfection.

Fresh-Aire UV has also successfully completed Phase-1 third-party testing of their residential, commercial, and healthcare products for effectiveness against SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19 disease). The test results have demonstrated >99.99% effectiveness in neutralizing SARS-CoV-2 virus within 0-2 seconds of exposure to Fresh-Aire UV UVC 254nm light systems. Products tested were the Fresh-Aire UV ADS (duct-mounted airborne disinfection), Blue-Tube XL (HVAC coil and airborne disinfection) and APCO-X. Phase-2 testing is currently underway. Fresh-Aire UV systems were also used in the FDA sponsored testing of UVC's ability to disinfect and extend the life of N95 masks as published in the American Journal of Infection Control.

About Fresh-Aire UV

Fresh-Aire UV is a leading North American manufacturer and developer of germicidal UV light & carbon ceramic systems designed for residential, commercial, industrial, agriculture, healthcare, and other specialized markets.

Fresh-Aire UV systems are designed to improve Indoor Air Quality by addressing biological contaminants such as viruses, bacteria and mold as well as odors and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Systems are designed for airstream and surface disinfection as well as specialized products for ice-machines and other unique applications. Fresh-Aire UV has been the recipient of numerous industry awards including the 2011 and 2020 AHR Innovation Award in IAQ.

About Universal PropTech Inc.

Universal PropTech Inc. (TSXV: UPI) is a leading building innovation company, selecting, integrating, deploying, and maintaining PropTech in healthy buildings. As trusted advisors, we provide holistic evidence-driven solutions and services for building developers, owners, and operators in Canada. UPI operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, VCI Controls Inc. ("VCI"), a leading supplier and integrator of PropTech healthy building solutions and services. VCI is an industry leader in the acquisition and deployment of intelligent building technology, including the integration of all building systems utilizing the latest in communications technologies and standards. VCI's business focuses on digital controls and mechanical services, performance monitoring, and energy efficiency solutions.

With headquarters in Toronto, Universal PropTech Inc. has offices across Canada including, Halifax, Montreal, and Ottawa. For more information, visit www.universalproptech.com.

Contact Information

Universal PropTech Inc.

Chris Hazelton

President and Chief Executive Officer

chazelton@universalproptech.com

(647) 300-2957

