Lucintel: The Magnesium Hydroxide Market is Expected to Reach $773 Billion by 2025

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2021 / The future of the global magnesium hydroxide market looks attractive with opportunities in industrial, municipal, and pharmaceutical industries. The global magnesium hydroxide market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $773 million by 2025 with a CAGR of 3% to 5% from 2019 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are increasing awareness towards environment friendly flame retardant additives and growing demand for magnesium hydroxide in the wastewater treatment, flue gas desulphurization, and pharmaceutical industries.

In this market, magnesium hydroxide is used in various applications, such as environmental protection, flame retardant, and pharmaceutical ingredient. On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that magnesium hydroxide for environmental protection will remain the largest application due to growth in wastewater treatment and flue gas desulphurization. Lucintel predicts that magnesium hydroxide for flame retardant application will witness the highest growth due to increasing demand for halogen free flame retardant in polymer industry.

Within the magnesium hydroxide market, the industrial will remain the largest end use industry due to the increasing use magnesium hydroxide as an absorbent in flue gas desulphurization and acid neutralizer and pH adjustment for wastewater treatment applications.

Asia Pacific will remain the largest region by value and volume and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing consumption of magnesium hydroxide in environmental protection, flame retardant, and pharmaceutical industries.

An emerging trend that has a direct impact on the dynamics of the magnesium hydroxide industry is increasing demand for ultrafine grade of magnesium hydroxide. Israel Chemical, Martin Marietta Materials, Huber Engineered Materials, Kyowa Chemical, Konoshima Chemical, Nedmag, Ube Material industries, and Xinyang Minerals and others are among the major magnesium hydroxide manufacturers.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global magnesium hydroxide market by application, end use industry, purity level, product form, and region and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled "Growth Opportunities in the Global Magnesium Hydroxide Market 2020-2025: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis." The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global magnesium hydroxide market by application, end use industry, purity level, product form, and region as follows:

By Application [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

Environmental Protection

Flame Retardant

Pharmaceutical Ingredient

Others

By End Use Industry [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

Industrial

Municipal

Pharmaceutical

Others

By Purity Level [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

90%-95%

96%-100%

By Product Form [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

Slurry

Powder

Fine Particles

Others

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2014 to 2025]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

