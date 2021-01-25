Santa Monica, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2021) - Wanderport Corporation (OTC PINK: WDRP), a multifaceted company and premier producer and distributor of food, beverages and consumer products with a focus on wellness and healthy lifestyle, today announces Crypto 9 Coffee and ERC20 utility token, Crypto 9.

Coffee is one of most traded commodities and consumed beverages in the world. About 200 million Americans and over 450 million cups of coffee are consumed in the US every day according to the National Coffee Association. According to the International Coffee Organization, over 9 million tons of coffee are consumed across the globe each year. The current global coffee market is approximately USD 102 billion and is expected to exceed USD 150 billion by 2026.

Wanderport is currently offering a line of Healthy coffees through its Sapa Coffee brand. Sapa coffees are blended with Hemp oil, rich in essential fatty acids. Consumers can now get extra nutritional value of Hemp on top of the many benefits of coffee in their daily beverage.





As an extension of its current offering, the Company is introducing a new line of coffee under the Crypto 9 Coffee brand. Crypto 9 coffees are not blended with Hemp and will initially be available in limited flavors and will expand from time to time with other unique coffees found throughout the world. Crypto 9 coffees will be sold online as well as to retailers and businesses.

Wanderport will also launch a new website and an Ethereum based ERC20 utility Crypto 9 token as part of the new initiative. The tokens have been created with the ticker symbol CRTN and is currently on the Ethereum blockchain. The website is scheduled to be live next month and will function as an online store that features various Fair-Trade coffees from different regions of the world.

Purchases made from the Crypto 9 Coffee store can be paid securely with the standard payment methods as well as Bitcoin Visa debit cards. Payments via other cryptocurrencies will eventually be accepted. The store will also have a customer reward program that award customers with points which can be redeemed for Crypto 9 tokens, Bitcoin or Ethereum later. This is an incentive for customers to purchase from Crypto 9 store instead of directly from the coffee producers listed on the site.

The Company is also working on additional incentive programs whereby consumers can earn additional tokens from referrals, promotion and marketing efforts.

As a way to encourage the token usage, the Company will offer discount purchases of Crypto 9 to commercial customers. The customers can then use the tokens to purchase coffee in bulk or pay for advertising, etc.

Future use of the tokens will include a mechanism for financing or investment. Through asset tokenization, growers can use Crypto 9 backed by their crops or assets to finance their growing season, upgrade their equipment or expand their businesses. Investors can be from all over the world and investment amount can vary in all sizes. Roasters and cooperatives can also use the tokens to finance for current or future coffee production.

As the Crypto 9 Coffee business expands, Wanderport may offer its tokens as an investment whereby global investors can acquire the tokens and receive income rights from the business. The potential for growth through tokenization is unlimited and the Company will provide more updates as business develops.

Wanderport strongly believes in social causes and giving back. A percentage of sales from Crypto 9 Coffee will be donated to various organizations that focus on improving the coffee growing and labor condition of farmers in developing countries. Other donations will be channeled to causes that help address mental illness issues.

Crypto 9 tokens are not currently traded on any exchanges. Once a sufficient number of tokens have been issued, the Company will list them on a few exchanges throughout the world.

"We are excited to offer a new line of coffee and a utility token that appeal to advocates of digital economy. Through this initiative, we aim to create added values for our customers as well as to all coffee market participants," commented Miki Takeuchi, CEO. "The potential for cooperation, collective growth and improvement of the coffee industry is unlimited. We are looking forward to realizing this new business success which will in turn support the social causes that are dear to us."

The Company is undergoing reorganization and some of its websites are being redesigned to enhance their identities as well as making the brand building efforts more efficient. Updates regarding the availability of the new sites will be announced as progresses are made.

