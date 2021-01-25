EY announces alliance with ASAPP to help transform customer experience in the digital age

- Leverages ASAPP's artificial intelligence (AI) platform

- Helps automate customer service operations and increase agent performance

LONDON, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EY today announces an alliance with ASAPP, an artificial intelligence research-driven company, and Ernst & Young LLP (EY US), to help customer service contact centers use artificial intelligence (AI) to transform customer experience (CX) interactions with consumers.

Alongside EY US consulting teams' experience in business transformation, the alliance can help EY clients scale the ASAPP platform across their operations for a true omnichannel experience that integrates voice, messaging and web channels to improve service, sales effectiveness and efficiency, increase sales conversions and accelerate digital adoption. As companies face increased customer service call volume, high agent turnover and flat or declining customer satisfaction scores, transforming these processes allows large enterprises to redefine how they interact with their customers.

The ASAPP AI platform helps solve a major economic equation for contact centers. By automating burdensome tasks and directing contact center agents on the right things to say, along with the most successful actions to take - informed by machine learning models - the ASAPP AI platform increases agent productivity and satisfaction, and reduces costs.

Carmine Di Sibio, EY Global Chairman and CEO, says:

"As organizations continue to prioritize digital transformation, integrating AI within these strategies plays a vital role to help reframe their future. Working with ASAPP provides a recognized AI platform to help EY clients transform their customer service functions into AI-enabled business centers."

Gustavo Sapoznik, CEO, ASAPP, says:

"EY US focuses on driving business value and we're delighted to collaborate and advance the customer experience for its clients. With AI-Native technology, transformative results can be achieved in months, rather than years. The ASAPP platform is built for large organizations that value customer experience, enabling consumers and businesses to connect on the channels where they operate today to create delightful and efficient experiences for consumers and agents."

