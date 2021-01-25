In one article in this issue and one in the next, we look at how to recruit personnel for companies in rural areas, which often face major challenges in recruiting. First, we look at the options for retaining employees, then at recruiting managers and, in the next issue, at attracting employees who are employed industrially or under collective bargaining agreements. Prior to the question of how companies can attract employees, there is also the question of how these companies can retain employees. After all, good employees are like customers. The effort to find them is much greater than the effort ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...