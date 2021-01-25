Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 25.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 655 internationalen Medien
Schon laufende Kursrallye und nicht nur ein “Zock mit Tenbagger”-Potenzial”…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.01.2021 | 15:05
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bonum Pankki Oyj: Bonum Bank Plc: Bonum Bank Plc's credit ratings are affirmed, and the outlook is revised to stable

Bonum Bank Plc
Stock Exchange Release
25 January 2021 at 4:00 PM

S&P Global Ratings has affirmed Bonum Bank Plc's 'BBB/A-2' long-term and short-term issuer credit ratings. The agency revised the bank's outlook from negative to stable.

"S&P Global Ratings acknowledges that the Finnish economy has managed COVID-19 related challenges better than expected outperforming many European countries. The stable outlook reflects S&P's view on POP Bank Group's resilience to the current downturn", says CEO Pekka Lemettinen of POP Bank Centre coop.

The Bonum Bank's S&P Credit Ratings update can be found as an attachment and it is published in www.poppankki.fi.

Bonum Bank Plc is the central credit institution of POP Banks and a subsidiary of POP Bank Centre coop. Bonum Bank Plc is the sole issuer of senior bonds within the Amalgamation of POP Banks to wholesale capital markets.

Further Information:

CEO Pekka Lemettinen, POP Bank Centre coop
Tel: +358 40 5035 411, email: pekka.lemettinen@poppankki.fi

CEO Pia Ali-Tolppa, Bonum Bank Plc
Tel: +358 50 303 1476, email: pia.ali-tolppa@poppankki.fi

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.poppankki.fi

Attachment

  • Bonum_Banks_SP_Credit_Ratings_January_2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/842149da-72c1-4fb6-a17e-6155056dcc43)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.