Bonum Pankki Oyj: Bonum Bank Plc: Bonum Bank Plc's credit ratings are affirmed, and the outlook is revised to stable

Bonum Bank Plc
Stock Exchange Release
25 January 2021 at 4:00 PM
S&P Global Ratings has affirmed Bonum Bank Plc's 'BBB/A-2' long-term and short-term issuer credit ratings. The agency revised the bank's outlook from negative to stable.
"S&P Global Ratings acknowledges that the Finnish economy has managed COVID-19 related challenges better than expected outperforming many European countries. The stable outlook reflects S&P's view on POP Bank Group's resilience to the current downturn", says CEO Pekka Lemettinen of POP Bank Centre coop.
The Bonum Bank's S&P Credit Ratings update can be found as an attachment and it is published in www.poppankki.fi.
Bonum Bank Plc is the central credit institution of POP Banks and a subsidiary of POP Bank Centre coop. Bonum Bank Plc is the sole issuer of senior bonds within the Amalgamation of POP Banks to wholesale capital markets.
