OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1A (USD) (USMV) OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 25-Jan-2021 / 14:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1A (USD) DEALING DATE: 22/01/2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 251.0690 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 314845 CODE: USMV =----------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0599612412 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USMV Sequence No.: 92204 EQS News ID: 1163011 End of Announcement EQS News Service =-------------------------------------------------------------

January 25, 2021 08:40 ET (13:40 GMT)