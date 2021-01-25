Novamind Inc.: Novamind to Present at Inaugural KCSA Psychedelics Investor Conference

Features virtual presentations by eminent psychedelics companies and industry leaders

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, today announced the Company's participation at the Psychedelics Investor Conference, hosted by KCSA Strategic Communications on Tuesday, January 26th and Wednesday, January 27th from 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM EST.

The two-day event will feature presentations by eminent psychedelics companies and industry leaders. Novamind CEO and Director Yaron Conforti will present on Wednesday, January 27th at 9:55 AM EST.

"We look forward to connecting with industry leaders and investors to discuss Novamind's operating model for clinical care and clinical research in psychedelic medicine," said Conforti.

Novamind recently became the latest psychedelics company to go public. On January 5th, 2021, the Company began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NM".

KCSA Strategic Communications, an integrated strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, investor relations and social media, is organizing the inaugural conference to bring together leaders and investors in the psychedelics industry.

Webcast Information

To attend the live video webcast, please register or email KCSA Strategic Communications at conference@kcsa.com.

About Novamind

Novamind is a leading mental health company enabling safe access to psychedelic medicine through a network of clinics, retreats, and clinical research sites. Novamind provides ketamine-assisted psychotherapy and other novel treatments through its network of Cedar Psychiatry clinics and operates Cedar Clinical Research, a contract research organization specialized in clinical trials and evidence-based research for psychedelic medicine. Both Cedar Psychiatry and Cedar Clinical Research are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Novamind. For more information on how Novamind is enhancing mental wellness and guiding people through their entire healing journey, visit www.novamind.ca.

About KCSA Strategic Communications

KCSA is a fully integrated communications agency specializing in public relations, shareholder communications and social media, with expertise in financial and professional services, technology, healthcare, digital media, cannabis and energy. Since 1969, the Firm has demonstrated strategic thinking and program execution that drives results for its clients in the ever-changing communications and digital landscape. The Firm's clients are its best references.

For more information, please visit www.kcsa.com.

