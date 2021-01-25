Lucintel: Opportunities for the hydration bottle market to reach $11.4 billion by 2026

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2021 / According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of hydration bottle market looks promising with opportunities in the various outdoor activities such as camping, hiking, fitness, and travel. The hydration bottle market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $11.4 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 6% to 8% from 2021 to 2026. The major drivers for the growth of this market are increasing popularity of outdoor activities, and promotional strategies by manufactures such as targeted marketing, product design, and giving more space on shelf by major retail brands.

Browse 51 market data tables and 65 figures spread through 150 pages and in-depth TOC on "Hydration Bottle Market"

In this market, different types of hydration bottle grades such as plastic, stainless steel, glass, and others in various material. Lucintel forecasts that plastic will remain the largest material type over the forecast period supported by its light weight, easy availability, lower cost, durability, and convenience.

By product type, regular and insulated type hydration bottle is used in the market. Lucintel predicts that the insulated water bottle is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing consumer interests in sports and outdoor activities.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region by value and volume and will experience the highest growth over the forecast period supported by change in consumer preferences, lifestyle, and growing demand for hydration bottle in emerging countries, such as China and India.

Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the hydration bottle industry include use of hydration bottle with smart lid and integrated hydration calculator to measure liquid intake, increasing demand for BPA-free water bottle which is 100% eco-friendly and recyclable, and refill-reuse bottle campaign to reduce plastic wastage. Newell Brands Inc. (Contigo), Thermos L.L.C., Yeti Holding Inc., CamelBak Products, LLC, and Pacific Market International (Stanley and Aladdin) and others are among the major hydration bottle manufacturers.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the hydration bottle market by material type, product type, sales channel and region and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled "Growth Opportunities in the Hydration Bottle Market 2021-2026: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis." The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the hydration bottle market by material type, product type, sales channel and region as follows:



By Material Type [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2015 to 2026]:

Plastic

Stainless Steel

Glass

Others

By Product Type [Value ($ Million) from 2015 to 2026]:

Regular

Insulated

By Sales Channel [Value ($ Million) from 2015 and 2026]:

Online

Offline

By Price Range [Market Share (%) in 2020]:

Low end range/ Good

Mid end range/ Better

High end range/ Best

By Region [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2015 to 2026]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

