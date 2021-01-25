Lucintel: The Hydraulic Filter Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 3.6% by 2024

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2021 / According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global hydraulic filter market looks promising with opportunities in the construction machinery, mining, petrochemical, aerospace, marine, and transportation industries. The global hydraulic filter market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers of growth for this market are increasing production of construction, mining, and other equipment's, stringent government regulations for environmental pollution, and increased focus on preventive maintenance of hydraulic equipment and systems.

In this market, construction machinery, mining industry, petrochemical industry, agriculture, aerospace, and transportation are some of the major segments of the hydraulic filter market by end use application. On the basis of its comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the construction machinery and mining industry segments will show above average growth during the forecast period.

By product type, pressure side filter, suction side filter, return side, off-line filter, and in-tank breather filter are the major segments of the hydraulic filter market. Suction side filter is expected to show above average growth rate during the forecast period due to its low cost which can be accommodated in all types of equipment's.

APAC is expected to remain the largest region due to high production of construction machinery, high investment in infrastructure, government plans for smart cities.

Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period because of rapidly increasing demand for hydraulic filter products from OEMs.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the introduction of new micro glass materials, a unique six layer design that delivers 50% more dirt holding capacity, and development of new cyclone effect technology. Parker Hannifin Corp., Mahle International GmbH, Donaldson Company Inco, Eaton Corporation Plc., and UFI Filters are the major hydraulic filter suppliers in the global hydraulic filter market.

The study includes a forecast for the global hydraulic filter market by product type, end use industry, mode of distribution channel, and region, as follows:

By End Use Industry ($ Billion from 2013 to 2024)

Construction Machinery

Mining Industry

Petrochemical Industry

Aerospace

Transportation

Marine

By Product Type ($ Billion from 2013 to 2024)

Pressure Side filter

Suction Side filter

Return Side filter

Off-Line filter

In-Tank Breather Filter

By Mode of Distribution Channel ($ Billion from 2013 to 2024)

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region ($ Billion 2013 to 2024)

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Spain United Kingdom Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan Taiwan India Indonesia

The Rest of the World Brazil



