MBAChina Releases Top 100 MBA Programs of Chinese Business Schools

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2021 / On December 23, MBA China released the ranking "TOP100 Best MBA Programs" and "TOP10 Best Finance MBA Programs" among all Chinese business schools in 2020. The ranking is based on key indicators such as faculty, curricula (including commercial thoughts, curriculum innovation, multidisciplinary integration, discipline foresight, intellectual capital, comprehensive effectiveness, and alumni resources), student evaluation, enrollment, brand influence, etc. They are currently the most authoritative and acceptable MBA school ranking lists in China.

Among the TOP100 Best MBA programs, the School of Economics and Management at Tsinghua University ranked the first. Antai School of Economics and Management at Shanghai Jiao Tong University and Guanghua School of Management at Peking University ranked the second and third respectively. The School of Management of Zhejiang University and the School of Management of Fudan University were strongly selected as the 4th place, Sun Yat-Sen University School of Business ranked fifth. Renmin Business Schoo ranked sixth. The school of management at Xiamen University ranked seventh, Nanjing University Business School eighth, ninth in the Department of Economics and Management in Tongji University. Xi 'an Jiaotong University School of Management, won the tenth.

The following is the complete list of the TOP100 MBA Programs of Chinese Business Schools in 2020:

1?School of Economics and Management, Tsinghua University

2?Antai College of Economics and Management, Shanghai JiaoTong University

3?Guanghua School of Management, PekingUniversity

4?School of Management, Zhejiang University

School of Management, FudanUniversity

5?Business of School, SunYat-sen University

6?Renmin Business School

7?School of Management, Xiamen University

Nanjing University Business School School of Economics and Management, Tongji University

10?The School of Management, Xi'an Jiaotong University

11?School of Management, Harbin Institute of Technology

12?Economics and Management School of Wuhan University

13?Business School of Nankai University

14?School of Economics and Business Administration, Chongqing University

15?Business School, University of International Business and Economics

16?School of Management and Economics, Beijing Institute of Technology

17?Business School of Hunan University

18?College of Management and Economics, Tianjin University

19?School of Management, Huazhong University of Science & Technology

20?School of Economics and Management, Dalian University of Technology

21?School of Economics and Management, Beihang University

22?Business School of Central South University

23?School of Management and Economics, University of Electronic Science and Technology of China

24?Business School of Sichuan University

25?School of Business Administration, the South China University of Technology

26?School of Management, Shandong University

27?BNU Business School

28?College of Business, Shanghai University of Finance and Economics

29?School of Economics & Management, Southeast University

30?School of Management, University of Science and Technology of China

31?Business School, Central University of Finance and Economics

32?MBA Education Center of China Agricultural University

33?School of Management, Lanzhou University

34?School of Business Administration, Southwestern University of Finance and Economics

35?School of Business Administration, Zhongnan University of Economics and Law

36?School of Management, China University of Mining and Technology

Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, College of Economics and Management

37?Business School of Jilin University

38?School of Management, Northwestern University of Polytechnical

University

Shanghai University MBA (SHU MBA)

40?DongwuBusinessSchool,Soochow University

41?Business School, Zhengzhou University

42?MBAEducation Center, Minzu University of China

43?School of Economics & Management, Northwest University

44?Management College of Ocean University of China

45?School of Management, Zhejiang University of Technology

46?School of Economics and Management, Southwest Jiaotong Univeristy

47?School of Business Administration, Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics

48?College of Economics and Management, Northwest A&F University

49?School of Business, Jiangnan University

50?School of Business Administration, Northeastern University

51?School of Economics and Management, USTB

52?School of Economics and Management, CUC

53?School of Economics and Management, Beijing Jiaotong University

54?Zhejiang Gongshang University MBA School

55?School of Business and Tourism Management, Yunnan University

56?Guangdong University of Foreign Studies Business School

57?Business School of Liaoning University

58?Glorious Sun School of Business and Management, Donghua University

59?School of Economics and Management, University of Chinese Academy of Sciences

60?School of Business Administration, Capital University of Economics and Business

61?Management School, China University of Mining & Technology, Beijing

62?School of Economics and Management, North China Electric Power University

63?School of Economics and Management, HEU

64?School of Economics and Management NUST

65?School of Business Administration, Dongbei University of Finance and Economics

66?School of Economics and Management, Hebei University of Technology

67?School of Economics and Management, Fuzhou University

68?School of Business Administration, Zhejiang University of Finance & Economics

69?School of Economics and Management, Xi'an University of Technology

70?MBA Education Center, Tianjin University of Finance and Economics

71?Shanxi University of Finance and Economics, Faculty of Business Administration

72?Business School of Beijing Technology and Business University,

73?School of Economics and Management, Beijing Forestry University

74?School of Economics and Management, Inner Mongolia University

75?Business School, University of Shanghai for Science and Technology

76?School of Economics and Management, XIDIAN University

77?School of Business Administration, Shanghai International Studies University

78?School of Economics and Management, China University Of Petroleum (East China)

79?Yangzhou University Business School

80?School of Economics and Management, China University Of Petroleum (Beijing)

81?MBA Center, Nanjing University of Finance and Economics

82?School of Economics and Management, Nanjing Tech University

83?School of Economics and Management, Beijing University of Technology

84?School of Management, Guangdong University of Technology

85?Xinjiang University of Finance and Economics MBA School

86?School of Economics and Management, North China University Of Technology

87?MBA School, Guangdong University of Finance and Economics

88?School of Economics and Management, China University of Geosciences

89?School of Economics and Management, Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications

90?School of Management, Nanjing University of Posts and Telecommunications

91?Shantou University Business School

92?School of Economics and Management, Nanjing Agricultural University

93?School Of MBA, Henan University of Economics and Law

94?MBA Education Center of Zhejiang Normal University

95?School of Economics and Management, Shanghai Maritime University

96?School of Economics and Management, Changsha University of Science and Technology

97?School of Management, Guangzhou University

98?Northeast Normal University MBA Education Center

99?Huazhong Agricultural University College of Economics &Management

100?School of Business for Anhui University of Technology

In the top 10 list of Best Finance MBA Program, Tsinghua-Cornell Double degree Finance MBA program of Wudaokou Finance College of Tsinghua University won the crown again. Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business Finance MBA Frogram and Harbin Institute of Technology Economics and Management school Fintech MBA Program won the second, third places respectively. Among the 10 business schools shortlisted this time, 3 are from Beijing, 2 are from Zhejiang, 1 is from Shanghai, and the remaining 4 are located in Hunan, Sichuan, Fujian and Heilongjiang.

The TOP10 Best Financial MBA Programs of Chinese Business Schools in 2020 are as follows:

1?Wudaokou School of Finance of Tsinghua University; Tsinghua-cornell Double degree Finance MBA program

2?Finance MBA Program of Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business

3?Fintech MBA program of School of Economics and Management, Harbin Institute of Technology

4?MBA program in Finance, School of Management, Xiamen University

5?Fintech MBA program of School of Business Administration, Hunan University

6?MBA program in Internet Finance and Finance, School of Economics and Management, UESTC

7?Fordham MBA Program in International Finance, School of Economics and Management, Southeast University

8?Finance and Investment Management MBA program of East China Normal University

9?Finance MBA program of MBA School of Zhejiang University of Finance and Economics

10?MBA program in Finance, School of Business administration, Capital University of Economics and Business

