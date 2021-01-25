MBAChina Releases Top 100 MBA Programs of Chinese Business Schools

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2021 / On December 23, MBA China released the ranking "TOP100 Best MBA Programs" and "TOP10 Best Finance MBA Programs" among all Chinese business schools in 2020. The ranking is based on key indicators such as faculty, curricula (including commercial thoughts, curriculum innovation, multidisciplinary integration, discipline foresight, intellectual capital, comprehensive effectiveness, and alumni resources), student evaluation, enrollment, brand influence, etc. They are currently the most authoritative and acceptable MBA school ranking lists in China.
Among the TOP100 Best MBA programs, the School of Economics and Management at Tsinghua University ranked the first. Antai School of Economics and Management at Shanghai Jiao Tong University and Guanghua School of Management at Peking University ranked the second and third respectively. The School of Management of Zhejiang University and the School of Management of Fudan University were strongly selected as the 4th place, Sun Yat-Sen University School of Business ranked fifth. Renmin Business Schoo ranked sixth. The school of management at Xiamen University ranked seventh, Nanjing University Business School eighth, ninth in the Department of Economics and Management in Tongji University. Xi 'an Jiaotong University School of Management, won the tenth.
The following is the complete list of the TOP100 MBA Programs of Chinese Business Schools in 2020:
1?School of Economics and Management, Tsinghua University
2?Antai College of Economics and Management, Shanghai JiaoTong University
3?Guanghua School of Management, PekingUniversity
4?School of Management, Zhejiang University
School of Management, FudanUniversity
5?Business of School, SunYat-sen University
6?Renmin Business School
7?School of Management, Xiamen University
- Nanjing University Business School
- School of Economics and Management, Tongji University
10?The School of Management, Xi'an Jiaotong University
11?School of Management, Harbin Institute of Technology
12?Economics and Management School of Wuhan University
13?Business School of Nankai University
14?School of Economics and Business Administration, Chongqing University
15?Business School, University of International Business and Economics
16?School of Management and Economics, Beijing Institute of Technology
17?Business School of Hunan University
18?College of Management and Economics, Tianjin University
19?School of Management, Huazhong University of Science & Technology
20?School of Economics and Management, Dalian University of Technology
21?School of Economics and Management, Beihang University
22?Business School of Central South University
23?School of Management and Economics, University of Electronic Science and Technology of China
24?Business School of Sichuan University
25?School of Business Administration, the South China University of Technology
26?School of Management, Shandong University
27?BNU Business School
28?College of Business, Shanghai University of Finance and Economics
29?School of Economics & Management, Southeast University
30?School of Management, University of Science and Technology of China
31?Business School, Central University of Finance and Economics
32?MBA Education Center of China Agricultural University
33?School of Management, Lanzhou University
34?School of Business Administration, Southwestern University of Finance and Economics
35?School of Business Administration, Zhongnan University of Economics and Law
36?School of Management, China University of Mining and Technology
Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, College of Economics and Management
37?Business School of Jilin University
38?School of Management, Northwestern University of Polytechnical
University
- Shanghai University MBA (SHU MBA)
40?DongwuBusinessSchool,Soochow University
41?Business School, Zhengzhou University
42?MBAEducation Center, Minzu University of China
43?School of Economics & Management, Northwest University
44?Management College of Ocean University of China
45?School of Management, Zhejiang University of Technology
46?School of Economics and Management, Southwest Jiaotong Univeristy
47?School of Business Administration, Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics
48?College of Economics and Management, Northwest A&F University
49?School of Business, Jiangnan University
50?School of Business Administration, Northeastern University
51?School of Economics and Management, USTB
52?School of Economics and Management, CUC
53?School of Economics and Management, Beijing Jiaotong University
54?Zhejiang Gongshang University MBA School
55?School of Business and Tourism Management, Yunnan University
56?Guangdong University of Foreign Studies Business School
57?Business School of Liaoning University
58?Glorious Sun School of Business and Management, Donghua University
59?School of Economics and Management, University of Chinese Academy of Sciences
60?School of Business Administration, Capital University of Economics and Business
61?Management School, China University of Mining & Technology, Beijing
62?School of Economics and Management, North China Electric Power University
63?School of Economics and Management, HEU
64?School of Economics and Management NUST
65?School of Business Administration, Dongbei University of Finance and Economics
66?School of Economics and Management, Hebei University of Technology
67?School of Economics and Management, Fuzhou University
68?School of Business Administration, Zhejiang University of Finance & Economics
69?School of Economics and Management, Xi'an University of Technology
70?MBA Education Center, Tianjin University of Finance and Economics
71?Shanxi University of Finance and Economics, Faculty of Business Administration
72?Business School of Beijing Technology and Business University,
73?School of Economics and Management, Beijing Forestry University
74?School of Economics and Management, Inner Mongolia University
75?Business School, University of Shanghai for Science and Technology
76?School of Economics and Management, XIDIAN University
77?School of Business Administration, Shanghai International Studies University
78?School of Economics and Management, China University Of Petroleum (East China)
79?Yangzhou University Business School
80?School of Economics and Management, China University Of Petroleum (Beijing)
81?MBA Center, Nanjing University of Finance and Economics
82?School of Economics and Management, Nanjing Tech University
83?School of Economics and Management, Beijing University of Technology
84?School of Management, Guangdong University of Technology
85?Xinjiang University of Finance and Economics MBA School
86?School of Economics and Management, North China University Of Technology
87?MBA School, Guangdong University of Finance and Economics
88?School of Economics and Management, China University of Geosciences
89?School of Economics and Management, Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications
90?School of Management, Nanjing University of Posts and Telecommunications
91?Shantou University Business School
92?School of Economics and Management, Nanjing Agricultural University
93?School Of MBA, Henan University of Economics and Law
94?MBA Education Center of Zhejiang Normal University
95?School of Economics and Management, Shanghai Maritime University
96?School of Economics and Management, Changsha University of Science and Technology
97?School of Management, Guangzhou University
98?Northeast Normal University MBA Education Center
99?Huazhong Agricultural University College of Economics &Management
100?School of Business for Anhui University of Technology
In the top 10 list of Best Finance MBA Program, Tsinghua-Cornell Double degree Finance MBA program of Wudaokou Finance College of Tsinghua University won the crown again. Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business Finance MBA Frogram and Harbin Institute of Technology Economics and Management school Fintech MBA Program won the second, third places respectively. Among the 10 business schools shortlisted this time, 3 are from Beijing, 2 are from Zhejiang, 1 is from Shanghai, and the remaining 4 are located in Hunan, Sichuan, Fujian and Heilongjiang.
The TOP10 Best Financial MBA Programs of Chinese Business Schools in 2020 are as follows:
1?Wudaokou School of Finance of Tsinghua University; Tsinghua-cornell Double degree Finance MBA program
2?Finance MBA Program of Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business
3?Fintech MBA program of School of Economics and Management, Harbin Institute of Technology
4?MBA program in Finance, School of Management, Xiamen University
5?Fintech MBA program of School of Business Administration, Hunan University
6?MBA program in Internet Finance and Finance, School of Economics and Management, UESTC
7?Fordham MBA Program in International Finance, School of Economics and Management, Southeast University
8?Finance and Investment Management MBA program of East China Normal University
9?Finance MBA program of MBA School of Zhejiang University of Finance and Economics
10?MBA program in Finance, School of Business administration, Capital University of Economics and Business
