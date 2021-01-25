Lucintel: Opportunities for the Probe Card Market to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2025

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2021 / According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the probe card market looks attractive with opportunities in the electrical testing of the integrated circuit in the semiconductor industry. The probe card market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $2.1 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2025. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for integrated circuits (ICs), growth in high-frequency testing, and increase in wafer size.

In this market, different types of probe card such as standard and advanced are used as product type. Lucintel forecasts that advanced probe card will remain the largest product type and witness the highest growth during the forecast period as it eliminates the limitations related to probe area, pad layout, and extreme environment conditions.

Probe cards are used for electrical testing of different types of IC such as, foundry & logic, DRAM (Dynamic random-access memory), and flash. Foundry & logic will remain the largest type and witness the highest growth during the forecast period supported by the growth of semiconductor industry.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth during the forecast period supported by increasing production of integrated circuit in Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, and China. The presence of prominent IC manufacturers in these countries is also leading the demand for this region.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the probe card industry, include the development of probe card to reduce the cost of testing and introduction of die stacking for advanced 2.5D and 3D stacked packages. FormFactor, Micronics Japan Co., Technoprobe, Japan Electronic Materials, MPI Corporation, Nidec SV TCL, Microfriend, Korea Instrument, Will Technology, and TSE and others are among the major probe card manufacturers.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the probe card market by product type, manufacturing technology, IC type, and region and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled "Growth Opportunities in the Probe Card Market 2020-2025: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis." The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the probe card market by product type, manufacturing technology, IC type, and region as follows:

By Product Type [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

Advanced

Standard

By Manufacturing Technology [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

MEMS

Vertical

Cantilever

Others

By IC Type [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

Foundry & Logic

DRAM

Flash

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2014 to 2025]:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe United Kingdom Germany Italy

Asia Pacific Taiwan South Korea Japan

The Rest of the World

