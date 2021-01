DJ TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 25-Jan-2021 / 15:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Name and legal form: Unifirm Limited 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Alexey A. Last name(s): Mordashov Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TUI AG b) LEI 529900SL2WSPV293B552 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument ISIN: DE000TUAG109 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of subscription rights with ISIN DE000TUAG109 for TUI AG ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000TUAG000). The Transaction is not linked to the exercise of a share option programme. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 2.989814 EUR 27308419.92 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 2.9898 EUR 27308419.9200 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-01-18; UTC±0 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Category Code: DSH TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 92213 EQS News ID: 1163038 End of Announcement EQS News Service =-------------------------------------------------------------

January 25, 2021 09:21 ET (14:21 GMT)