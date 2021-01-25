Built In Chooses vcita for its Esteemed 2021 Best Places to Work Awards

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2021 / Built In, the tech recruitment platform, has included vcita, the business management platform for small business owners, in its Best Places to Work Awards for 2021. Built In's annual awards cover companies of all sizes, from small startups to large enterprises, across the eight largest tech markets worldwide.

Tech professionals consult the Best Places to Work lists to discover employers that align with their preferences, passions and values.

"We're delighted to be mentioned as one of the Best Places to Work this year," said Itzik Levy, CEO of vcita. "2020 was a landmark year for us as a company, and receiving this recognition is the icing on the cake. Workplace culture owes a lot to the attitudes and enthusiasm of the managers and employees themselves, so I give the credit to our amazing workforce who've worked very hard through a tough year."

"Our team has remained positive and engaged," continued Levy, "and as a result, we've provided significant value to thousands of small businesses all over the world."

Built In uses an algorithm to determine its Best Places to Work, considering factors like compensation, benefits and culture. This year, the program widened its focus to include remote opportunities and programs for diversity, equity and inclusion.

"These companies raise the bar for cultural excellence and the ability to adapt to meet changing needs of employees," said Built In CMO Sheridan Orr. "The 2021 winners show a commitment not just to creating meaningful cultures but to delivering talent needs as they change in a dynamic landscape. We're thrilled to extend our congratulations to the winners."

Due to the impact of COVID-19 on SMBs around the world, vcita's employees have been working hard to launch new solutions that help small business owners to survive and grow despite the crisis. These include the new Pay by Mobile feature; a partnership with Square; an integration with Zoom; joining the SME Finance Forum; launching a "Business Unusual" educational portal developed jointly with MasterCard; and the "Packages" feature that allows small businesses to offer bundled services that increase revenue and incentivize loyalty among their clients.

Along the way, vcita has added significantly to its headcount to ensure that it could support these new developments and meet the needs of its SMB clients, but the company has taken great care to maintain a warm and welcoming corporate culture, even amid the expansion and intermittent office closures.

"Corporate culture has always been a central focus for vcita," noted Levy. "It's heartwarming to feel that this is being noticed by the wider tech world."

vcita is still expanding and is hiring now. Interested parties can check updated lists of open positions across the Seattle and Tel Aviv offices.

About vcita

vcita helps SMBs and entrepreneurs build and manage a business they are proud of and remain competitive in the digital economy, with a business management platform that covers day-to-day needs. vcita's cloud-based solutions help solopreneurs and small teams manage their entire business, turning time-consuming tasks like scheduling, payment collection and marketing campaigns into simple, one-click operations, from one app.

About Built In

Built In, a revolution in tech recruitment, serves more than 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, from startups to the enterprise, delivering content and digital recruitment solutions that work. The platform amplifies companies' brands as national, local or remote employers of choice, as well as leaders in DEI. Monthly, 2.5 million tech professionals rely on Built In to stay up on trends, grow in their roles and discover companies with missions they want to join. The platform publishes stories about companies' tech, culture and people. This activates sought-after professionals to apply to customers' open roles.

About Built In's Best Places to Work

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work awards, now in its third year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies. Built In ranks companies algorithmically based on compensation information, benefits and culture programs. This year, based on data showing tech professionals' needs, the Best Places to Work algorithm added weight to companies' commitment to DEI and remote culture. Rank is determined by combining a company's score in each of these categories.

