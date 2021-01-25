CUBE, a global technology company transforming regulatory compliance for financial services organisations, today announced the appointment of Cathy Calver and Russel Smith to the team.

Calver joins CUBE's executive leadership team as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Smith joins as Head of Sales for EMEA.

Prior to joining CUBE, Calver built her reputation delivering market-leading campaigns at JustGiving and more recently ComplyAdvantage. Her data-centric approach and extensive experience bring immense value in expanding the marketing function at CUBE. She commented:

"I'm excited to join this unique and cutting-edge RegTech. CUBE has a world class product and I'm looking forward to helping the marketplace be fully aware of its capabilities and understand its value.

Smith is a senior sales leader with more than 20 years' experience in financial services. Having spent 11 years at Thomson Reuters and Misys, Smith has spent the last 9 years at FinTechs where he helped scale up business by building high performing teams for execution of go to market strategies. Commenting on his appointment, he said:

"RegTech is fundamentally transforming financial services' approach to compliance and creates significant additional value and opportunity. The combination of CUBE's vision, existing product and roadmap, and proven success with a number of the top 20 global banks means that we are already one of the leading players in this space. I am excited to be joining the CUBE team to help build on and accelerate this success.

CUBE's CEO and Founder, Ben Richmond, added:

"I'm delighted to welcome our latest additions to the CUBE senior management team. The appointment of Cathy as CMO is a vital step towards evolving CUBE's global marketing strategy, while Russel will play a pivotal role in enhancing our EMEA coverage. 2021 is already an exciting year for CUBE and these new hires demonstrate our ability to attract the best talent in the market."

About CUBE

CUBE's AI-powered technology provides regulatory intelligence for global financial institutions, enabling them to streamline complex regulatory change management processes.

CUBE's cloud-based Digital Regulation Platform is the world's most comprehensive live single-source of regulatory data. Using machine learning and natural language processing, CUBE captures and classifies all regulatory content across 180 jurisdictions in 60 languages and maps it to customers' compliance frameworks, from financial crime to cyber, privacy, tech risk and beyond.

