DJ SDV 2025 ZDP plc: Net Asset Value(s)

SDV 2025 ZDP plc (SDVP) SDV 2025 ZDP plc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Jan-2021 / 16:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) SDV 2025 ZDP plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 22/01/2021) of GBP53.22m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 22/01/2021) of GBP36.86m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 22/01/2021 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited 176.77p 20,850,000 current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period 176.77p revenue* *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 22/01/ 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP Sequence No.: 92229 EQS News ID: 1163074 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 25, 2021 10:05 ET (15:05 GMT)