Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDV) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Jan-2021 / 16:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 22/01/2021) of GBP53.22m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 22/01/2021) of GBP36.86m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 22/01/2021 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited 176.77p 20,850,000 current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period 176.77p revenue* Ordinary share price 166.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (6.09%) Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 112.83p 113 ZDP share price 112.50p Premium to NAV (0.29%) ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 22/01/ 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0006615826 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDV Sequence No.: 92228 EQS News ID: 1163073 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

