Daniel Klibanoff Speaks Out on the Benefits of a Strong Work Ethic and Healthy Lifestyle

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2021 / Serial entrepreneur Daniel Klibanoff discussed the benefits of a strong work ethic and healthy lifestyle habits in a recent exclusive interview with Thrive Global.

President and CEO of Multimedia Lists, Inc. Daniel Klibanoff is a successful entrepreneur who is responsible for founding several large data companies for which he has generated hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue over the past 38 years.

In the interview, Klibanoff shared what he believes makes someone successful.

"Set goals and envision what things will be like when you do cross the finish line. I don't think the best education in the world substitutes for perseverance, and never giving up. Keep showing up and doing the work, and believe that God has put you exactly where he wants you to be every step of your life," he said.

"When you lose focus, find some down time to recharge, think, and chill out."

Mr. Klibanoff also shared some advice for recent college graduates.

"My advice is to understand how important to success it is to have perseverance no matter what obstacles you encounter, never lose faith that the outcome you desire can be achieved, and realize that attitude is everything. Stay positive and positive things will happen," said Daniel Klibanoff.

For more information, visit: danielklibanoff.com.

About Daniel Klibanoff

Daniel Klibanoff was born and raised in Florence, Alabama and moved to Asheville, North Carolina in 2016. He is a successful entrepreneur with nearly 40 years of experience under his belt. He currently serves as the president and CEO of Multimedia Lists, Inc., a multi-channel data and audience solutions provider to advertisers worldwide. He began his career as an entrepreneur in 1982, when he launched a data business and eventually grew it into one of the direct marketing industry's leading data and marketing solutions provider. Klibanoff is also a philanthropist and has won outstanding achievement awards from the American Heart Association and Muscular Dystrophy Association for his leadership and surpassing fundraising goals. He has served on numerous boards for non-profit organizations. Klibanoff and his wife Cathleen founded Angels Among Us, a non-profit organization that provides financial help to children who were in need of assistance for college and have shown a real commitment to civic duty by doing consistent volunteer work in their communities.

Contact:

Daniel Klibanoff

danielk7455@gmail.com

256-468-5478

SOURCE: Daniel Klibanoff

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/625748/Daniel-Klibanoff-Speaks-Out-on-the-Benefits-of-a-Strong-Work-Ethic-and-Healthy-Lifestyle