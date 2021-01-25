Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 25.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
Schon laufende Kursrallye und nicht nur ein “Zock mit Tenbagger”-Potenzial”…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853675 ISIN: JP3733000008 Ticker-Symbol: NEC1 
Stuttgart
25.01.21
08:04 Uhr
46,760 Euro
+0,260
+0,56 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
NEC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEC CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,70047,40019:48
41,40041,80004.02.20
ACCESSWIRE
25.01.2021 | 19:20
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Forms 1099-NEC, W-2, and the 94x Series Are Due In Less Than A Week, E-file With TaxBandits

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2021 / With the deadlines for year-end filing just over a week away, business owners and tax professionals are feeling the pressure. All employers must file W-2 Forms with the SSA and furnish their employees with copies. Businesses that engage independent contractors must file the new Form 1099-NEC for the tax year 2020 with the IRS and provide recipient copies.

Employers must also file their employment tax Form 941 or Form 944 and report federal unemployment taxes (FUTA) on Form 940.

To address all of these upcoming deadlines, www.TaxBandits.com offers a simple, cloud-based e-file solution. The TaxBandits application supports about 70 payroll and employment IRS Tax Forms in total. Whether filing with the IRS, SSA, or state agencies, TaxBandits provides features that increase the speed and accuracy of filing for organizations of any size. In addition, TaxBandits offers simple solutions for recipient copies, Users can choose from postal mailing and/or granting their employees and recipients to view and download their forms using the secure Online Access Portal.

TaxBandits takes a multi-layered approach to data security, ensuring that each client's information is protected both at rest and while in transit. The highest standards are enforced to maintain the safety of sensitive data, TaxBandits is HackerProof, SOC2 Certified, and HIPAA compliant.

When it comes to the e-filing process TaxBandits is designed for simplicity. Filing features that will save users time and money this tax season include:

  • Scheduling ahead Forms 1099
  • Bulk uploading options
  • TIN Matching
  • USPS Validations
  • Volume-based Pricing

When asked about the upcoming deadlines, TaxBandits CEO and Co-founder, Agie Sundaram stated, "TaxBandits is an industry leader of e-filing tax forms. We have been providing this service for over a decade and are proud to offer businesses an application with the advanced technology and security needed to easily maintain their IRS compliance."

SPAN Enterprises, the creator of TaxBandits, is an industry leader of solutions for IRS tax filing and the transportation industry. Located in the heart of downtown Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN proves that big ideas can grow in a small town. With industry-leading e-filing applications such as ExpressTruckTax, ACAwise, and ExpressTaxExempt and business management/payroll applications TruckLogics, Unitwise, and PayWow, SPAN Enterprises is at the forefront of innovative applications. Learn more at http://www.spanenterprises.com.

Please direct all media inquiries to Stephanie Glanville, Content Writer, at support@taxbandits.com.

SOURCE: TaxBandits



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/625768/Forms-1099-NEC-W-2-and-the-94x-Series-Are-Due-In-Less-Than-A-Week-E-file-With-TaxBandits

NEC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.