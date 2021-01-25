Forms 1099-NEC, W-2, and the 94x Series Are Due In Less Than A Week, E-file With TaxBandits

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2021 / With the deadlines for year-end filing just over a week away, business owners and tax professionals are feeling the pressure. All employers must file W-2 Forms with the SSA and furnish their employees with copies. Businesses that engage independent contractors must file the new Form 1099-NEC for the tax year 2020 with the IRS and provide recipient copies.

Employers must also file their employment tax Form 941 or Form 944 and report federal unemployment taxes (FUTA) on Form 940.

To address all of these upcoming deadlines, www.TaxBandits.com offers a simple, cloud-based e-file solution. The TaxBandits application supports about 70 payroll and employment IRS Tax Forms in total. Whether filing with the IRS, SSA, or state agencies, TaxBandits provides features that increase the speed and accuracy of filing for organizations of any size. In addition, TaxBandits offers simple solutions for recipient copies, Users can choose from postal mailing and/or granting their employees and recipients to view and download their forms using the secure Online Access Portal.

TaxBandits takes a multi-layered approach to data security, ensuring that each client's information is protected both at rest and while in transit. The highest standards are enforced to maintain the safety of sensitive data, TaxBandits is HackerProof, SOC2 Certified, and HIPAA compliant.

When it comes to the e-filing process TaxBandits is designed for simplicity. Filing features that will save users time and money this tax season include:

Scheduling ahead Forms 1099

Bulk uploading options

TIN Matching

USPS Validations

Volume-based Pricing

When asked about the upcoming deadlines, TaxBandits CEO and Co-founder, Agie Sundaram stated, "TaxBandits is an industry leader of e-filing tax forms. We have been providing this service for over a decade and are proud to offer businesses an application with the advanced technology and security needed to easily maintain their IRS compliance."

SPAN Enterprises, the creator of TaxBandits, is an industry leader of solutions for IRS tax filing and the transportation industry. Located in the heart of downtown Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN proves that big ideas can grow in a small town. With industry-leading e-filing applications such as ExpressTruckTax, ACAwise, and ExpressTaxExempt and business management/payroll applications TruckLogics, Unitwise, and PayWow, SPAN Enterprises is at the forefront of innovative applications. Learn more at http://www.spanenterprises.com.

Please direct all media inquiries to Stephanie Glanville, Content Writer, at support@taxbandits.com.

SOURCE: TaxBandits

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/625768/Forms-1099-NEC-W-2-and-the-94x-Series-Are-Due-In-Less-Than-A-Week-E-file-With-TaxBandits