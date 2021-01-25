Genius Sports immediately begins supporting sportsbook operations in 10th largest U.S. state

Genius Sports Group ("GSG" or "Genius") announced today that the Michigan Gaming Control Board, the state regulator overseeing the gaming industry in the U.S.'s 10th most populous state, granted Genius Sports Group an online sports betting supply license.

The license enables Genius Sports Group companies Betgenius and Genius Sports Media to power the sportsbook and marketing operations of licensed betting operators in Michigan's newly legalized sports wagering market.

"Across the U.S., states are recognizing the potential of online sports betting. The launch of online sports wagering in Michigan and Virginia is the latest evidence of the significant commercial and regulatory tailwinds propelling our industry," said Jack Davison, Chief Commercial Officer of Genius Sports. "As more states build momentum toward legalization, Genius will continue preparing to quickly obtain state licenses so that we can support our sportsbook partners in capturing market share from day one."

With the launch of Michigan's sports betting market, Genius is now live in eleven U.S. states.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Group is the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. We are a global leader in digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, empowering sports to capture, manage and distribute their live data and video, driving their digital transformation and enhancing their relationships with fans.

We are the trusted partner to over 500 sports organizations globally, including many of the world's largest leagues and federations such as the NBA, Premier League, FIBA, NCAA and PGA TOUR.

Genius Sports Group is uniquely placed through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. We are more than just a technology company, we build long-term relationships with sports at all levels, helping them to control and maximize the value of their content while providing technical expertise and round-the-clock support.

