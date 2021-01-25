SPAN Enterprises: E-file Form W-2, and 1099-NEC before February 1, 2021 with ExpressEfile

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2021 / The February 1, 2021 tax season deadline is just a week away. Employers are working to file Form W-2, 1099-NEC, and 1099-MISC and mail out their recipient copies.

Together, Form W-2, 1099-NEC, and 1099-MISC cover employers' employee, nonemployee, and miscellaneous compensation for the 2020 tax year. For all three of these forms, businesses are required to send their recipients a copy before the deadline.

ExpressEfile, a SPAN Enterprises product, is supporting Form W-2, 1099-NEC, and 1099-MISC for the 2020 tax year. This e-file provider offers a hands-on option that lets employers meet IRS requirements easily online. Users can enter their information and transmit their returns directly to the IRS.

In addition to filing support, ExpressEfile addresses the labor-intensive process of recipient copies with a postal mailing option. Users can select this feature and let the tax solution print and mail copies on their behalf. ExpressEfile also supports Form 940 and Form 941, so employers can meet all their filing requirements in one place.

"Our filing process is the best option for small businesses, and we offer the lowest pricing in the industry, starting at just $1.49 per form," said Agie Sundaram, founder and CEO of SPAN Enterprises. "We're committed to safety and quality. Employers should always be able to meet their IRS requirements easily and be confident about their filing status."

Employers can visit ExpressEfile.com to e-file Form W-2, 1099-NEC, and 1099-MISC and meet their February 1, 2021 deadlines.

For more information on e-filing year-end tax forms, visit this video:

About SPAN Enterprises:

Since 2009, SPAN Enterprises has served trucking industry professionals with innovative cloud-based software solutions including ExpressTruckTax, TruckLogics, and ExpressIFTA. Hundreds of thousands of truckers look to SPAN Enterprises for affordable prices and excellent customer support. Additional SPAN Enterprises products include PayWow, ACAWise, 123PayStubs, ExpressExtension, ExpressEFile, and ExpressTaxExempt. These simplified tax and payroll products have revitalized the process of paying contractors and employees, staying ACA compliant, and e-filing business-related taxes. From their Rock Hill, SC office, SPAN Enterprises works every day toward a better future full of possibilities for every one of their clients. For more information about SPAN Enterprises, visit https://www.spanenterprises.com/.

