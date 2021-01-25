AltiGen Communications, Inc.: Altigen Communications, Inc. Reports First Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2021

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2021 / Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a Silicon Valley based Microsoft ISV and Cloud Solutions provider, announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2020.
First Quarter 2021 Results
Net Revenue: First quarter 2021 total revenue was $2.7 million, down 6% compared with $2.8 million in the first quarter of 2020, primarily as a result of the negative impacts of COVID-19. First quarter revenue consisted of:
- Cloud services revenue of $1.8 million, up 8% from $1.7 million in the comparable period last year.
- Software assurance revenue of $633,000, representing a decrease of 12% year-over-year.
- Software license revenue of $116,000, down 44% compared to the prior-year period.
- Professional services and other revenue of $71,000, representing a decrease of 67% compared to the same period in 2020.
Gross Margin: Gross margin in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was 74.0%, compared to 77.6% in the prior-year quarter. The decrease was primarily driven by higher amortization of capitalized software and acquisition related costs, and to a lesser extent, a shift in our product mix.
GAAP Net Income: For the first quarter of fiscal 2021, GAAP net income was $56,000, or $0.00 per diluted share, compared with GAAP net income of $502,000, or $0.02 per diluted share in the same period in fiscal 2020. The year-over-year decline reflects a combination of lower net revenue, lower blended gross profit margin as a percentage of net revenue and an increase in operating expenses.
Non-GAAP Net Income: Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was $235,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP net income of $621,000, or $0.02 per diluted share in the same period of the prior year. The decrease in non-GAAP net income was primarily the result of lower net revenue and higher operating expenses.
GAAP Operating Expenses: GAAP operating expenses totaled $1.9 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2021, compared with $1.7 million in the year-ago quarter, primarily due to an increase in headcount-related expenses and reduced capitalization of certain software development costs.
Non-GAAP Operating Expenses: First quarter non-GAAP operating expenses totaled $1.8 million, compared with $1.7 million in the comparable period last year. The increase in non-GAAP operating expenses was primarily the result of the aforementioned headcount-related expenses and the amount of product development costs included in operating expenses.
Balance Sheet: Total cash and cash equivalents at the end of the first quarter of 2021 was $6.2 million. Working capital was $4.3 million.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain items to facilitate a review of the comparability of our core operating performance on a period-to-period basis. The excluded items represent stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization expenses and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time that we do not consider to be directly related to core operating performance. We use non-GAAP measures to evaluate the core operating performance of our business and to perform financial planning. Since we find these measures to be useful, we believe that investors benefit from seeing results reviewed by management in addition to seeing GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by facilitating: (i) the comparability of our on-going operating results over the periods presented and (ii) the ability to identify trends in our underlying business.
The following are explanations of each type of adjustment that we incorporate into non-GAAP financial measures:
Stock-based compensation expense
Stock-based compensation expense is impacted by the Company's future hiring and retention needs and the future fair market value of the Company's common stock, all of which are difficult to predict and subject to constant change. Furthermore, stock-based compensation expense is generally fixed at the time of grant, then amortized over a period of several years, and generally cannot be changed or influenced by management after the grant. The Company believes that the exclusion of stock-based compensation expense assists investors in the comparisons of operating results to peer companies. Stock-based compensation expense can vary significantly based on the timing, size and nature of awards granted.
Depreciation and amortization expenses
Depreciation and amortization expense includes the depreciation of property and equipment, amortization of capitalized software, as well as amortization of intangible assets. Such expenses are fixed at the time of an acquisition, then amortized over a period of several years. While depreciation and amortization are considered operating costs under GAAP, these expenses primarily represent non-cash current period expense which vary widely from company to company. Management believes that the exclusion of depreciation and amortization expense provides a supplemental measure of the Company's ongoing operating performance.
Other non-recurring or unusual charges
The Company has excluded certain other expenses that are the result of other, non-comparable events to measure operating performance. These events arise outside of the ordinary course of continuing operations. Given the unique nature of the matters relating to these costs, the Company believes these items are not normal operating expenses. For example, legal settlements and judgments vary significantly, in their nature, size and frequency, and, due to this volatility, the Company believes the costs associated with legal settlements and judgments are not normal operating expenses. The Company believes that the exclusion of such out-of-the-ordinary-course amounts provides supplemental information to assist in the comparison of the financial results of the Company from period to period and, therefore, provides useful supplemental information to investors.
Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation. They should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
Conference Call
Altigen will be discussing its financial results and outlook on a conference call today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET). The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-8031 (domestic) or (201) 689-8031 (international). A live webcast will also be made available at www.altigen.com. To access the replay, dial (877) 481-4010 (domestic) or (919) 882-2331 (international), conference ID #39707. A web archive will be made available at www.altigen.com for 90 days following the call's conclusion.
About Altigen Communications
Altigen Communications Inc. (OTCQB: ATGN), based in Silicon Valley, is a leading Microsoft Cloud Solutions provider, delivering fully managed Cloud-based Unified Communications services based on the Microsoft platform. Our SIP trunk services, enterprise customer engagement and innovative cloud contact center solutions seamlessly integrate with Microsoft Teams to enhance and extend the business communications capabilities for our customers. Altigen's solutions are designed for high reliability, ease of use, seamless integration into Microsoft technologies, all delivered as fully managed cloud services. Our solutions are available through our global network of certified resellers. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking information. The statements are based on reasonable assumptions, beliefs and expectations of management and the Company provides no assurance that actual events will meet management's expectations. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the Company's views of future events and financial performances which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. There can be no assurances that the Company will achieve expected results, and actual results may be materially different than expectations and from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements.
Please refer to the Company's most recent Annual Report filed with the OTCQB over-the-counter market for a further discussion of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
Net revenue
|$
|2,661
|$
|2,844
Gross profit
|1,969
|2,208
Operating expenses:
Research and development
|751
|656
Selling, general & administrative
|1,163
|1,058
Operating income
|55
|494
Other income/(expense), net
|1
|8
Net income before provision for income taxes
|56
|502
Net income
|$
|56
|$
|502
Per share data:
Basic
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.02
Diluted
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.02
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
|23,035
|22,921
Diluted
|25,643
|25,913
ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(amounts in thousands)
|December 31, 2020
|September 30, 2020
Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|6,173
|$
|6,659
Accounts receivable, net
|588
|413
Other current assets
|225
|158
Property and equipment, net
|35
|44
Operating lease right-of-use
|811
|875
Intangible assets, net
|564
|607
Capitalized software, net
|1,880
|1,804
Deferred tax asset
|7,905
|7,905
Other long-term assets
|50
|30
Total assets
|$
|18,231
|$
|18,495
Current liabilities
|$
|2,702
|$
|2,936
Long-term liabilities
|793
|907
Stockholders' equity
|14,736
|14,652
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|18,231
|$
|18,495
ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Profit:
GAAP gross profit
|$
|1,969
|$
|2,208
Amortization of capitalized software
|71
|42
Acquisition related expenses
|44
|40
Non-GAAP gross profit
|$
|2,084
|$
|2,290
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Expenses:
GAAP operating expenses
|$
|1,914
|$
|1,714
Depreciation and amortization
|9
|10
Amortization of capitalized software
|33
|22
Stock-based compensation
|22
|5
Non-GAAP operating expenses
|$
|1,850
|$
|1,677
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income:
GAAP net income
|$
|56
|$
|502
|
Depreciation and amortization
|9
|10
Amortization of capitalized software
|104
|64
Stock-based compensation
|22
|5
Acquisition related expenses
|44
|40
Non-GAAP net income
|$
|235
|$
|621
Per share data:
Basic
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.03
Diluted
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.02
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
|23,035
|22,921
Diluted
|25,643
|25,913
