Jorge Arevalo's Top 3 Tips for Effectively Leading a Team During Trying Times

Throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, people across the world have faced challenges in both their personal and professional lives. The sudden shift to virtual working environments has caused obvious strains for workers and leaders alike. Specifically leaders of companies, no matter how big or small, have had to learn how to effectively organize and manage teams that are now physically dispersed.

"Times of crisis are trying for everyone in different ways. For CEOs, it is our job to help the business find a path to navigate the challenge. This not only requires expertise and vision from a leader but a team willing to follow and execute on the plan," says Jorge Arevalo, CEO of eCombustible, a cutting-edge, clean energy and fuel technology company.

As leaders continue to adapt to always-changing working conditions, here are three insights from Jorge Arevalo on how to effectively lead a team during trying times.

Tip #1: Set a positive tone

While most news during difficult times tends to be negative, it is important for leaders to establish a positive tone within their teams, whether it is in-person or virtual. Creating an environment where employees receive positive feedback, are regularly checked on, and are given the opportunity to express themselves is crucial in creating a positive work experience for all team members. Whether it's through asking a fun question on team calls or holding office hours for employees to share what's on their minds, leaders should ensure that they are fostering a constructive working environment.

"Positive leadership can make all the difference during difficult times," says Jorge Arevalo. "Showcasing positivity isn't about hiding the realities of the challenge, but supporting employees through the difficulties and outlining a strategy for the way forward. This will help to build and maintain trust between you and your team."

Tip #2: Over-communicate rather than under-communicate

Transparency during difficult times can help put your team at ease when they are likely stressed about other factors. Whether it's matters of performance, company updates, or job security, leaders should determine how best to approach topics that employees are likely concerned about in an honest way. Erring on the side of over-communication is usually the best route to ensure that employees feel connected and supported by their leaders and the company as a whole.

"Rather than try to conceal information from employees, creating and maintaining an open line of communication can work to build trust and keep employees satisfied. It is important that leaders put themselves in their employees' shoes and think of how they would like to be treated in terms of transparency and communication," says Jorge Arevalo.

Tip #3: Be empathetic

During difficult times, your employees are likely dealing with extra stress that is unrelated to their jobs. As you weigh business priorities and decisions, take the needs of your team into consideration. It is also important to be conscious of employees who may be experiencing burnout and come up with solutions to counteract the effects. Being a conscious and intentional leader means being aware of extraneous factors that may be impacting your employees' performances and attitudes and making changes to help support them during trying times.

"Being empathetic is one of the most important factors of being an effective leader during difficult times," says Jorge Arevalo. "If a leader is not aware of challenges that their employees are facing, they cannot adequately support them. This is not a time to move away from kindness and understanding, but rather a time to embrace it."

Being an effective leader means taking all these factors into account when facing difficult circumstances. By embracing the power of positivity, transparency and empathy, leaders can provide an example for employees to follow and ensure the company moves forward even during times of uncertainty.

