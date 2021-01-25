Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2021) - Minnova Corp. (TSXV: MCI) (OTC Pink: AGRDF) "Minnova" or the "Company") announces that further to its press release of January 7, 2021, the Company has closed the hard dollar portion of its previously announced non-brokered private placement, through the issuance of 1,200,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.25 per Unit for gross proceeds of $300,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common at a price of CDN$0.35 per Common Share until January 25, 2023 (the "Warrant Term") provided, that in the event the closing price at which the Common Shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (or any such other stock exchange in Canada as the Common Shares may trade at the applicable time) exceed CDN$0.55 for 20 consecutive trading days at any time following May 26, 2021, the Company may accelerate the Warrant Term (the "Reduced Warrant Term") such that the Warrants shall expire on the date which is 30 business days following the date a press release is issued by the Company announcing the Reduced Warrant Term.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid certain eligible persons (each, a "Finder"): (i) a cash commission in the aggregate of $8,232; and (ii) an aggregate of 32,928 broker warrants (each, a "Broker Warrant"). Each Broker Warrant is exercisable into Common Shares at a price of $0.35 per Common Share unit January 25, 2023.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Minnova Corp.

Minnova Corp. is an emerging Canadian gold producer focused on re-starting the PL Gold Mine and expanding gold resources on its PL and Nokomis gold deposits. The Company has completed a Positive Feasibility Study in support of re-starting the PL Mine at an average annual production rate of 46,493 ounces over a minimum 5 year mine life. The resource remains open to expansion and surface exploration work programs have and will continue to target resource expansion. The PL Gold Mine has a relatively short pre-production timeline forecast at 15 months, benefits from a valid underground mining permit (Environment Act 1207E), an existing processing plant, over 7,000 meters of developed underground ramp to -135 metres depth, is fully road accessible and close to existing mining infrastructure in the prolific Flin Flon - Snow Lake Greenstone Belt of Central Manitoba.

Minnova Corp.

Gorden Glenn

President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 647-985-2785 or info@minnovacorp.ca

Visit our website at www.minnovacorp.ca and follow us on social media (twitter: @MinnovaCEO and Instagram: minnovacorp)

