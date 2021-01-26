

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) Monday announced that Dan Riccio, current SVP of hardware engineering, is transitioning to a new role where he will focus on an unspecified project. John Ternus will succeed Riccio as Apple's SVP of hardware engineering.



Riccio will be reporting to CEO Tim Cook. However, the tech giant did not disclose any details about what project Riccio will be working on, but Apple has an Apple Car and various augmented reality and virtual reality devices in the works.



'Every innovation Dan has helped Apple bring to life has made us a better and more innovative company, and we're thrilled that he'll continue to be part of the team,' said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. 'John's deep expertise and wide breadth of experience make him a bold and visionary leader of our Hardware Engineering teams. I want to congratulate them both on these exciting new steps, and I'm looking forward to many more innovations they'll help bring to the world.'



Ternus takes on the role of senior vice president of Hardware Engineering. Ternus joined Apple's Product Design team in 2001 and has been a vice president of Hardware Engineering since 2013.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

APPLE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de