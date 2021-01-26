25 January 2021
Regulatory News:
TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) (Paris:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) announces that it has received the following notification of major interests in shares.
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii
TECHNIPFMC PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name
Société Générale SA (SG SA)
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Puteaux, France
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi
21/01/2021
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
22/01/2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
of voting rights through financial instruments
Total of both in (8.A 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
2.68%
2.48%
5.16%
449,466,233
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
3.10%
3.00%
6.10%
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
ISIN code (if possible)
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
Direct
(DTR5.1)
Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
Direct
(DTR5.1)
Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
GB00BDSFG982
Ordinary shares
6,887,413
5,589
1.53%
0.00%
GB00BDSFG982
Borrowed Ordinary shares
5,066,368
97,400
1.13%
0.02%
SUBTOTAL 8. A
12,056,770
2.68%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or cash
settlementxii
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Contract for Difference
N/A
N/A
Cash
196
0.00%
OTC call option on basket
03/01/2033
Till 03/01/2033
Cash
574,130
0.13%
Euro Medium Term Note
09/01/2025
Till 09/01/2025
Cash
5,997
0.00%
OTC Call option
03/01/2033
Till 03/01/2033
Cash
1,885,000
0.42%
OTC Call option
16/12/2022
16/12/2022
Cash
1,532
0.00%
OTC Call option
17/12/2021
17/12/2021
Cash
451
0.00%
OTC Call option
18/06/2021
18/06/2021
Cash
791,806
0.18%
OTC Call option
19/03/2021
19/03/2021
Cash
778,281
0.17%
OTC Call option
17/09/2021
17/09/2021
Cash
826,359
0.18%
OTC Put option
03/01/2033
Till 03/01/2033
Cash
298,000
0.07%
OTC Put option
18/06/2021
18/06/2021
Cash
160,887
0.04%
OTC Put option
19/03/2021
19/03/2021
Cash
195,244
0.04%
OTC Put option
17/09/2021
17/09/2021
Cash
93,252
0.02%
Listed call warrants
03/01/2033
Till 03/01/2033
Cash
2,448,242
0.54%
Listed call warrants
17/12/2021
17/12/2021
Cash
198
0.00%
Listed call warrants
18/06/2021
18/06/2021
Cash
781,890
0.17%
Listed call warrants
19/03/2021
19/03/2021
Cash
754,219
0.17%
Listed call warrants
17/09/2021
17/09/2021
Cash
809,567
0.18%
Listed put warrants
03/01/2033
Till 03/01/2033
Cash
298,000
0.07%
Listed put warrants
18/06/2021
18/06/2021
Cash
160,887
0.04%
Listed put warrants
19/03/2021
19/03/2021
Cash
195,244
0.04%
Listed put warrants
17/09/2021
17/09/2021
Cash
93,252
0.02%
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
11,152,634
2.48%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)
Namexv
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi
Place of completion
London, United Kingdom
Date of completion
January 22nd, 2021
Category: UK regulatory
TechnipFMC plc