

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Linde plc (LIN) said that its board has authorized a new share repurchase program for up to US$5.0 billion of its ordinary shares. The new program will replace the existing US$6.0 billion share repurchase program that was authorized on January 22, 2019 but will expire on February 1, 2021.



Under the new program, the company may acquire up to 15% of its currently outstanding about 523 million shares in the period from February 1, 2021 through July 31, 2023.



The company has declared a 10% increase in the company's quarterly dividend to $1.06 per share. The dividend is payable on March 22, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 5, 2021.



