Claudia Böckstiegel and Patrick Firmenich to be nominated for election to the Board of Directors of UBS Group AG and UBS AG at the upcoming Annual General Meeting

Regulatory News:

The Board of Directors of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) (SWX:UBSN) announced today that it will nominate Claudia Böckstiegel and Patrick Firmenich for election to the Board at the Annual General Meeting on 8 April 2021.

Claudia Böckstiegel (born 1964) has been General Counsel and member of the Enlarged Executive Committee of Roche Holding AG since 2020. She joined Roche in 2001 in Germany and subsequently held several global legal leadership positions based in Switzerland. Ms. Böckstiegel commenced her professional career as an attorney in private practise in Germany. She completed her law studies in Heidelberg and obtained a Master of Laws (LL.M.) from Georgetown University, Washington D.C. Ms. Böckstiegel is a Swiss and German citizen.

Patrick Firmenich (born 1962) has been the Chairman of the Board of Firmenich International SA, the world's largest privately-owned perfume and taste company, since 2016. He was Firmenich's CEO from 2002 to 2014 and has been a member of its Board of Directors since 2002. He joined Firmenich in 1990 and held various senior management positions, such as Corporate Vice President, Vice President of Fine Fragrance Worldwide and Président Directeur Général at Firmenich Cie in Paris. Prior to joining, Mr. Firmenich held several positions in the legal and banking sectors. Mr. Firmenich is a board member of Jacobs Holding AG, INSEAD and INSEAD World Foundation. Additionally, he is a member of the Advisory Council of the Swiss Board Institute. He holds a master's degree in law from the University of Geneva and was admitted to the bar in 1987 in Geneva. He also holds an MBA from INSEAD and is a Swiss citizen.

UBS Chairman Axel A. Weber commented: "I am very pleased to announce the nomination of Claudia Böckstiegel and Patrick Firmenich for election to the Board. Adding two such experienced executives complements the Board's skills with excellent Swiss and global legal expertise that comes from a highly regulated industry as well as a wealth of experience as Chairman and CEO of a global leading Swiss company. I greatly look forward to working with them on the Board."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210125005902/en/

Contacts:

UBS Group AG and UBS AG

Investor contact

Switzerland: +41-44-234 41 00



Media contact

Switzerland: +41-44-234 85 00

UK: +44-207-567 47 14

Americas: +1-212-882 58 58

APAC: +852-297-1 82 00



www.ubs.com/media