Tenzing Invests in MetaCompliance to Drive Global Expansion

LONDON, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenzing will partner with leading cybersecurity firm MetaCompliance to accelerate the organisation's growth and drive product innovation.

Founded in 2005 by CEO Robbie O'Brien, MetaCompliance now employs 110 people, servicing clients in the UK, Europe and internationally.

The MetaCompliance mission is to help its customers keep staff safe online, protect their digital assets and avoid reputational damage.

Its award-winning technology and training content is used by over 900 organisations in both the public and private sectors for two key purposes. Firstly, to increase staff vigilance of cybersecurity threats. Secondly, to help customers demonstrate compliance to national regulators.

MetaCompliance's decision to partner with Tenzing was driven by the fund's strategic experience in growing similar-sized companies, and a shared belief in the ability of MetaCompliance to become a global cybersecurity force.

The investment from Tenzing will enable MetaCompliance to continue to develop new, innovative products and expand its workforce. The existing management team, including CEO Robbie O'Brien, will carry on in their current leadership roles and are investing further as shareholders in the business. Gareth Healy and Milan Kellner from Tenzing will join the board of directors.

"The people aspect of information security and compliance is a fast-growing and exciting market" stated Robbie O'Brien, "We have been actively scaling our company and executing on our product strategy. We are excited about the new phase of expansion and believe that Tenzing are the ideal partners to help us realise our ambitions for future growth".

Guy Gillon, Founder and Co-Managing Partner of Tenzing, added: "We're super excited about partnering with MetaCompliance. There is a strong overlap between the opportunities MetaCompliance has and the expertise and experience of our extended Growth Team. We really think we'll be able to support Robbie and management to deliver significant growth in their market and help more and more companies stay safe in this increasingly complex environment."

About MetaCompliance

With over 12 years' experience in the Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC) market, MetaCompliance provides an innovative solution for compliance and staff awareness automation. Through its cloud-based platform, MetaCompliance provides customers with a fully integrated suite of compliance capabilities that includes policy management, privacy, eLearning, simulated phishing and risk management.

https://www.metacompliance.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1425960/MetaCompliance_Logo.jpg