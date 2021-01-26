SL Plastics Reports a 32% Year on Year Growth Over the Last Decade

The premier supplier to conveyor & packaging equipment manufacturers, SL Plastics, has reported a 32% year on year growth spanning the last 10 years. The company attributes the increase to adaptability and the ability to deliver the highest quality on time.

NORFOLK, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2021 / SL Plastics attributes its extraordinary growth to its dedication to providing a "one-stop-shop" solution to conveyor & packaging equipment manufacturers. The company's ability to deliver the highest quality machining service of bespoke components for a myriad of industries and meet the growing needs of customers consistently with short lead times has also been attributed to its (SL Plastics) widely celebrated success. SL Plastics' ability to consistently and reliably deliver quality and excellent support has meant that the company has been able to retain most existing clients while adding new ones over the stated period.

In the past few years, the CNC milling and turning industry have seen a sharp rise in demand. Today, more businesses are machining an increasing number of metal parts than ever before. In many ways, metal has taken over plastics, but customers seek the same level of service for their machined metal components.

Businesses like SL Plastics have grown tremendously due to their ability to invest in the right machinery and people for the job. Also, over the years, OEMs have embraced SL Plastics' one-stop-shop approach, which simplifies the purchase process, essentially reducing costs, and ensures that the builds start on time as required.

Readers can find out more about SL Plastics by visiting the company's official website https://www.slplastics.co.uk/

"We are consistently investing in the latest and best equipment that money can buy. We had our latest CNC mill installed last month; we are ensuring that our customers can consistently rely on us to meet deadlines, quality, and price. Our partnership with System Plast, and significant investment in UK stock further ensures that bespoke and stock components are delivered at the same time, from the same source, reducing potential delays in build schedules, paramount in a market where OEMs are exposed to delay penalties from end-users, asides the benefits of quicker builds allowing more builds." said a spokesperson for SL Plastics.

He added, "Our hardworking team of 21 dedicated staff, ensuring that every aspect of our business maintains the very high standards for which we pride ourselves upon, from initial enquiries and order processing, through every stage of manufacturing or picking, to shipment and aftermarket support, everyone plays their part in ensuring we set high standards that our competitors fail to reach."

SL Plastics is in the process of relocating to a larger 18,000ft² factory/warehouse to further expand its machining capacity and available stock to meet the increasing demand for new and existing customers.

Spencer Leaver founded SL Plastics in 1991 as a way to fill a gap in the market for engineering plastics, like packaging equipment and conveyor systems. The company's core philosophy continues to remain the same, despite its growth and an increasing number of clients from across numerous industries. Many of SL Plastics continue to do business with them today, which is a testament to their customers' trust.

