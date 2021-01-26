Noram Ventures Inc.: Noram Provides Successful Update on Chloride-Based Leaching for Lithium Clay Extraction: 95% Li Into Solution

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2021 / Noram Ventures Inc. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(Frankfurt:N7R)(OTCQB:NRVTF) is pleased to provide a follow-up on the announcement made on January 14, 2021 pertaining to leaching studies. Noram is actively conducting a series of chloride-based leaching tests to extract lithium from Zeus claystone material. Noram has contracted Activation Laboratories, Inc. ("ALS"), of Ancaster, Ontario for this series of tests.

A second round of experiments has yielded up to 1230 ppm lithium into solution using moderate HCl and halide concentrations and moderate temperatures, for up to two hours. As the original sample has 1290 ppm lithium, this means that up to 95% of the lithium goes into solution. These values are significantly higher than those of the sulfate-based experiments conducted by Noram in 2018.

Noram and Actlabs will continue to optimize the leaching process with further carefully controlled and documented experiments through Q1 2021. These will provide guidance for detailed chemical engineering studies to be incorporated in a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA), with a goal of completing the PEA in 2021.

President and CEO C. Tucker Barrie discusses these results: "These chloride-based leaching tests are proving to be very significant for Noram. It appears that nearly all of the lithium in the claystone material can be put into solution with reasonable reagent concentrations. Chloride-based solutions are easier to manage than sulfate-based solutions, as there is a much lower chance for scaling or undesirable mineral precipitation during treatment. In addition, this may allow us to forego a building a sulfuric acid plant on site, which is a very significant part of the Capex of other lithium claystone projects in Nevada. Thus, we may save significantly on both the Capex and Opex for the Zeus project. We are enthused by these early results, and we look forward to refining and optimizing this process ahead of our PEA."

About Noram Ventures Inc.

Noram Ventures Inc. (TSX - Venture: NRM / Frankfurt: N7R / OTCQB: NRVTF) is a Canadian based junior exploration company, with a goal of developing lithium deposits and becoming a low - cost supplier. The Company's primary business is the Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus") in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Zeus Project has a current resource estimate of 124 million tonnes at 1136 ppm lithium as Indicated Resources, and 77 million tonnes lithium at 1045 ppm lithium as Inferred Resources (900 ppm Li cut-off: 1.18 million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent - "LCE".

Noram's long term strategy is to build a multi-national lithium minerals company to produce and sell lithium into the markets of Europe, North America and Asia.

