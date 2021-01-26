Early Equity Plc - Issue of Equity

26thJanuary 2021

Early Equity PLC

("Early Equity" or "the Company")

Issue of Equity

Early Equity Plc (AQSE: EEQP), is pleased to announce that it has raised £243,000 by way of a subscription for 48,600,000 new ordinary shares of 0.1p at a price of 0.5p per share ("the Subscription"). The proceeds of the Subscription will be used to provide the Company with additional working capital.

The Company incurred expenses in connection with the Subscription of £12,150 which have been settled by the issue of 2,430,000 new ordinary shares of 0.1p.

As a result the Company has issued a total of 51,030,000 new ordinary shares and application will be made for them to be admitted to trading on AQSE, which is expected to be on or around 29 January 2021.

The new ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares of the Company. Following the issue of the new ordinary shares, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 1,048,748,684 ordinary shares of 0.1p (including the 51,030,000 new ordinary shares).

The above figure of 1,048,748,684 should be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, was inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

The directors of Early Equity Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

About Early Equity plc:

Early Equity is an e-commerce focused group based in Malaysia whose Ordinary Shares are admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market in London with the trading symbol EEQP.