Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, January 26
[26.01.21]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund:
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|Tabula EUR Performance Credit UCITS ETF
|25.01.21
|IE00BG0J8M66
|84,746.0000
|EUR
|0
|9,222,125.38
|108.8208
Fund:
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|Tabula EUR Performance Credit UCITS ETF
|25.01.21
|IE00BG0J8L59
|18,650.0000
|EUR
|0
|1,905,610.63
|102.1775
|21.01.21
Fund:
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|Tabula EUR Performance Credit UCITS ETF
|25.01.21
|IE00BF2T2N67
|10,821.000
|GBP
|0
|1,055,030.49
|97.4984
|21.01.21
Fund:
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|Tabula EUR ITRAXX Cross ETF
|25.01.21
|IE00BH059L74
|45,600.0000
|EUR
|0
|4,859,216.84
|106.5618
Fund:
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|Tabula EUR ITRAXX Cross CR UCITS Short
|25.01.21
|IE00BH05CB83
|100,800.0000
|EUR
|0
|9,134,513.68
|90.6202
Fund:
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|TAB JPM Global CR VOL Prem Indx UCIT EUR
|25.01.21
|IE00BHPGG813
|1,019.0000
|EUR
|0
|10,444,833.29
|10,250.0817
Fund:
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|TAB EUR ITRAXX IG Bond UCITS ETF
|25.01.21
|IE00BKP52691
|205,964.0000
|EUR
|0
|20,566,229.22
|99.8540
Fund:
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|TAB EUR ITRAXX IG Bond UCITS ETF
|25.01.21
|IE00BL6XZW69
|1,097,907.0000
|EUR
|0
|111,563,254.86
|101.6145
|21.01.21
Fund:
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|TAB North America CDX HY CR
SHRT ETF USD
|25.01.21
|IE00BH057J13
|18,000.0000
|USD
|0
|1,657,724.65
|92.0958
Fund:
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|25.01.21
|IE00BMDWWS85
|88,057.0000
|USD
|0
|9,268,000.63
|105.2500
Fund:
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|25.01.21
|IE00BN0T9H70
|10,904.0000
|GBP
|0
|1,150,443.84
|105.5066
Fund:
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|25.01.21
|IE00BKX90X67
|80,336.0000
|EUR
|0
|8,427,776.70
|104.9066
Fund:
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|25.01.21
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|412,500.0000
|EUR
|0
|41,016,349.82
|99.4336
Fund:
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|25.01.21
|IE00BN4GXL63
|2,526,000.0000
|EUR
|0
|25,232,299.58
|9.9890
Fund:
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|25.01.21
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.0000
|SEK
|0
|1,010,323.68
|100.2305
