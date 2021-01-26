Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
Ausgezeichnet! East Africa Metals - Ausbruch und Rallye?!
PR Newswire
26.01.2021 | 08:45
Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 26

[26.01.21]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Valuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per ShareEx Dividend Date
Tabula EUR Performance Credit UCITS ETF25.01.21IE00BG0J8M6684,746.0000EUR09,222,125.38108.8208

Fund: Valuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per ShareEx Dividend Date
Tabula EUR Performance Credit UCITS ETF25.01.21IE00BG0J8L5918,650.0000EUR01,905,610.63102.177521.01.21

Fund: Valuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per ShareEx Dividend Date
Tabula EUR Performance Credit UCITS ETF25.01.21IE00BF2T2N6710,821.000GBP01,055,030.4997.498421.01.21

Fund: Valuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per ShareEx Dividend Date
Tabula EUR ITRAXX Cross ETF25.01.21IE00BH059L7445,600.0000EUR04,859,216.84106.5618

Fund: Valuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per ShareEx Dividend Date
Tabula EUR ITRAXX Cross CR UCITS Short25.01.21IE00BH05CB83100,800.0000EUR09,134,513.6890.6202
Fund: Valuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per ShareEx Dividend Date
TAB JPM Global CR VOL Prem Indx UCIT EUR25.01.21IE00BHPGG8131,019.0000EUR010,444,833.2910,250.0817
Fund: Valuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per ShareEx Dividend Date
TAB EUR ITRAXX IG Bond UCITS ETF25.01.21IE00BKP52691205,964.0000EUR020,566,229.2299.8540
Fund: Valuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per ShareEx Dividend Date
TAB EUR ITRAXX IG Bond UCITS ETF25.01.21IE00BL6XZW691,097,907.0000EUR0111,563,254.86101.614521.01.21

Fund: Valuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per ShareEx Dividend Date
TAB North America CDX HY CR
SHRT ETF USD		25.01.21IE00BH057J1318,000.0000USD01,657,724.6592.0958
Fund: Valuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per ShareEx Dividend Date
TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD25.01.21IE00BMDWWS8588,057.0000USD09,268,000.63105.2500
Fund: Valuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per ShareEx Dividend Date
TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD25.01.21IE00BN0T9H7010,904.0000GBP01,150,443.84105.5066
Fund: Valuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per ShareEx Dividend Date
TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD25.01.21IE00BKX90X6780,336.0000EUR08,427,776.70104.9066
Fund: Valuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per ShareEx Dividend Date
Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF25.01.21IE00BMQ5Y557412,500.0000EUR041,016,349.8299.4336
Fund: Valuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per ShareEx Dividend Date
Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF25.01.21IE00BN4GXL632,526,000.0000EUR025,232,299.589.9890
Fund: Valuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per ShareEx Dividend Date
Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF25.01.21IE00BN4GXM7010,080.0000SEK01,010,323.68100.2305
