

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - A.G. BARR plc (BAG.L), a producer of drink brands including IRN-BRU, Rubicon and Funkin, Tuesday said it expects fiscal 2020 profit before tax and exceptional items performance ahead of market expectations.



The company projects revenue to be about 227 million pounds, lower than last year's 255.7 million pounds. The full-year revenue view, however, is marginally ahead of the revised guidance issued in July 2020 and reconfirmed in the interim results announced in September 2020.



In its trading update for the financial year ended January 24, the company said operating margin before exceptional items across the full year is expected to be in line with the prior year.



In the first 4 months of the second half, trading was at the upper end of its scenario plans. However, COVID-19 developments since early December 2020, mainly increased social restrictions across the UK and the entry into full lockdown in January 2021, are now having an impact, most notably in the hospitality and 'drink now' categories.



The company said its business has remained strongly cash generative throughout the year and that it expects to end the year with about 50 million pounds net cash at bank.



Roger White, Chief Executive, said, 'We expect the months ahead to be challenging for everyone however I remain confident in our ability to navigate these very uncertain times.'



The company is scheduled to release its full year results on March 30.



