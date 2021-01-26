

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Responding to recent press speculation, JD Sports Fashion Plc (JD.L) confirmed Tuesday that it is exploring additional funding options with a view to increasing its flexibility to invest in future strategic opportunities and that this may involve a non pre-emptive equity placing.



JD Sports Fashion was in discussions regarding about 400 million pounds share sale to fund its expansion, Sky News reported on Monday.



