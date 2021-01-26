It has been decided to admit the following mortgage bond (SDO) for trading and official listing with effect from 27 January 2021: Udsteder / issuer DLR Kredit A/S Første dato for handel / First day of trading 27-01-2021 ISIN DK0006352000 Instrument name/ticker 1 apr B 2026 RF Udstedelsesvaluta / Currency, issuance DKK Årlig nominel rente / Nominal interest rate 1 Udløbsdato / Maturity date 01-04-2026 Terminer pr. år / Payments per year 1 ?? For further information please contact Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66